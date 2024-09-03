The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On September 4, 2024

Wake up and get ready for the message of the day, as September 4 comes bearing gifts...of a sort. Astrologically, this is an important day and one that only four zodiac signs will really come to understand as a strong player in our own self-development. We've got the transit of Mars in Cancer this Wednesday, and it's here to deliver the message.

This transit shows us that we need change, but we bring that change in a soft, gentle manner. Cancer is a gentle zodiac sign, and when Mars enters this constellation, we learn that we meet our goals through the power of persistence. So, September 4 brings us important messages: that we must stick with the plan, not deviate and that if we are brave and true, we will succeed.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on September 4, 2024.

1. Gemini

wc studio, Dean Drobot | Canva Pro

Let's face it, Gemini, you've been sticking to the plan for a long, long time. What's meant is that you know what you want and do not waver from going after it. The universe is paying attention, and it will be at this point that you get 'further instructions' on what your next move should be.

During the transit, Mars in Cancer, you will find that time is not on your side; however, this works in your favor. You will be shocked into action When you realize it's already September 4. The universe wants you to know that what is essential right now is that you shift your outlook.

That's not to say you need a complete redo, but it is to say that because of Mars in Cancer, you need to speed things up a bit or they will go into their version of a retrograde. Mars is egging you on, and this is a challenge you need to meet, Gemini.

2. Virgo

wc studio, Dean Drobot | Canva Pro

You're about to receive an important message from the universe, and so much of it has to do with you feeling confident about a certain choice you've recently made. Because we're looking at how Mars in Cancer affects your zodiac sign, we conclude that this transit helps you to accept.

That doesn't mean blind acceptance; you must take responsibility for your actions and stand by your words. That should not be difficult for you, Virgo, as this is your nature. However, you have started to worry and wonder.

It's pretty Virgo of you to overthink things, but your mind is starting to become your enemy, and the universe wants you to pay attention to what you're doing to yourself...and stop it. Be good to yourself, Virgo; you are worth all the goodness in the world, so if you can, stop worrying and accept things as they are.

3. Scorpio

wc studio, Dean Drobot | Canva Pro

Mars in Cancer is ultra direct in its approach to you and your tendency to take too much time making up your mind regarding important and pressing matters. This transit brings power and decisiveness, and you'll find it easier to decide.

Not only is this helpful, but it's timely, too, Scorpio. You've needed that extra little kick in the pants, and what better source to receive such a kick than from the universe itself? The message of the day for you is that one that has you committing to a decision rather than letting it pass by one more day.

Cancer's energy is warm and kind and lets you feel as if everything is just fine as it is, and in a way, it's all just fine anyway. Still, you've got that Mars influence at play here, and it's showing you that you could have more, or rather, a better situation than what you presently have and that it's worth taking a chance and deciding to go for it.

4. Pisces

wc studio, Dean Drobot | Canva Pro

Kindness wins the day, Pisces, as this is what you've needed in your life and what you've needed to give. Interestingly enough, while you are a sweet and loving person, you can also be pretty cold at times and during phases like Mars in Cancer, you can be outright chilly.

You don't notice this is happening, but when someone brings this up to you, you'll be shaken by it because you want to be kind and caring to everyone. You didn't realize you were letting it slip.

Because Mars in Cancer has an element of ferocity, you'll realize that this is the universe's way of saying, 'Pay attention to your environment.' The last thing you ever want to do is hurt another human being, and knowing that you might be responsible for such a thing utterly turns you around. A new attitude is what it's all about on September 4.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.