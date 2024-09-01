Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On September 2, 2024

It's Monday, September 2, and quite frankly, we are tired of feeling lonely. Astrology shows us that a New Moon occurs at this time, which could be part of what exacerbates our feelings of loneliness, but something else is going on that makes us want to snap out of it.

In fact, for three zodiac signs, the tendency to feel loneliness or even loneliness that borders on self-pity has become tiresome — and we want it gone. The New Moon is famous for being the cosmic state that helps us move from one state of mind into another.

On this day, three zodiac signs will face themselves in the mirror, see the truth, deal with it, and move on. This hints at the idea that we're tired of being lonely and that we feel responsible for our condition because of the New Moon and its energy. We also know we can rid ourselves of that lonely feeling. These three zodiac signs will try.

Loneliness ends on September 2, 2024, for three zodiac signs:

1. Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You feel you've done a few things that may have led you to the lonely place you are now. You are ready to take responsibility for your actions to make amends with the people you've wronged and yourself.

You have given yourself a life of loneliness because you were too proud to apologize to someone. Somehow, you've taken on guilt, which has led to loneliness and isolation. You are also too smart to let yourself down like this, so on September 2, you not only take responsibility for your past actions, you set yourself free from loneliness.

You want to be a part of it all again, and you know the only person stopping you is you. You are the sum of your past experiences, but that's not ALL you are, Cancer. You're a beautiful and loving soul who deserves more than self-punishment, and on Monday, you give up that title so that your loneliness can finally end.

2. Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You've always felt lonely, even when you're the center of attention and standing in a crowded room. It's a personal thing, and only you know the depth of your loneliness, despite how popular everyone perceives you to be. You feel lonely and tired of feeling this way.

What's good about this particular day, September 2, is that it comes with a New Moon, which always means the choice is part of the deal. You can walk away from this sorry state by convincing yourself there's more to life than constantly feeling isolated. You choose to remove yourself from this state of mind.

All it takes for you, Virgo, to start the motion up. Once you start believing that your destiny is not made up of pure loneliness, you'll rapidly see that this is an option rather than a way of life for you. You can drop your loneliness now, and while it may not seem easy...it's easier than you think!

3. Libra

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You don't like to admit that you are lonely, but when left by your lonesome, it's all you feel, and honestly, you're quite over it. You want to resume being the life of the party, but you want to feel that 'life' authentically. You are the people-pleasing Libra, but you want more than to be the clown.

This day brings you a New Moon, and in your case, Libra, this is the hinge by which much can change in your life when it comes to being more social and less lonely. You tend to scare off easily, and that is something you don't want to admit to, so this day, September 2, brings you the chance to admit a whole bunch of things to yourself.

By owning your past behavior and your present attitude, you can see yourself clearly, which could be what helps you to release that lonely state of yours. You want to be back on the block again; you want your friends back, your romantic situations, you want it all. And you'll have it, Libra, so hang in there.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

