3 Zodiac Signs Will Overcome Their Hardships The Week Of August 19 - 25, 2024, After The Most Powerful Full Moon Of 2024

Prepare for a wild ride this week, not only in our own lives but on the world stage, because many things will be happening and changing. The powerful Full Moon falls at 27 degrees of Aquarius on August 19th and squares Uranus. This is the most significant time of the month and perhaps the most important Full Moon of 2024.

Not only does the Moon square Uranus create electric and unpredictable energy, but there are two grand squares, which can also be difficult. Saturn is square Jupiter on August 19th after weeks of the buildup of this energy, and Venus opposes Saturn, creating difficult times socially, in love, and with money.

This day includes many planetary aspects, including;

Venus square Jupiter; going overboard on things

Venus opposes Saturn; negative for love, social activities, and money

Moon opposes Mercury; accidents, arguments, young people, and debates

Sun squares Uranus; volatile and unpredictable

Moon squares Uranus; unpredictable regarding women and emotions

Sun opposes the Moon amps up emotions, and happens on every full moon

While this moon is volatile and changeable, we will see many due to the nature of Uranus; some things will end. Uranus is about freedom and doesn’t like restrictions. Relationships that have outlived their purpose could end along with jobs, friendships, or other matters.

However, some things need to end to make room for the new. The best use of this moon is to look to the future, new ways of approaching things, and let anything go that no longer serves your needs and purposes. Mercury is still retrograde, so don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater as they say.

On Thursday, Venus squares Mars, creating tension, sometimes representing trouble between couples or even money issues. The mutable signs Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces will have the most challenging week. Let’s take a look at why.

3 zodiac signs will overcome their hardships the week of August 5 - 11, 2024, after the most powerful full moon Of 2024.

1. Gemini

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

While the Full Moon falls in Aquarius on Monday, two grand squares in mutable signs create havoc. Venus opposes Saturn, creating stress in your home life or job, or this could relate to your love life. Are you certain things are as sound in these areas as you think?

Perhaps your ways of thinking or views need to be rethought. This could hit you like a bolt of lightning out of the blue. If you are traveling, pay attention to what is happening because something may change, or new information could be revealed that alters plans.

Tuesday evening, you could still be focused on work issues, and if you are up late, there could be issues relating to a partner if you have one.

Early Wednesday morning looks hectic, and you could get involved in issues with a woman, possibly at work, so it's best not to start an argument unless you are prepared for pushback.

If your relationship has been troubled, expect further issues to arise by Thursday. Alternatively, it could be an issue at home that relates to you personally in some way.

Saturday night, your subconscious mind may be in overdrive and speaking very loudly. You could find answers to questions you have had for a long time or have an epiphany about something that may shock you.

2. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

The Full moon will deal with work or health, so if you have a problem, see a doctor. In all likelihood, however, it's work, and you can expect the unexpected today. If you have a partner, things may not go as planned, or there could be more than one romantic upset this week.

If the issue doesn’t get resolved with a partner, you can expect more drama by Tuesday night, or at the very least, it’s not the most comfortable energy. By Wednesday afternoon, you may be daydreaming about better times, but don’t stay too far from reality, or it will come back to bite you.

Thursday may indicate a problem with a lover or partner, or perhaps it’s just a continuing issue that has been present all week. If you aren't careful, this could affect your work performance, so focus on what is at hand.

By the weekend you may discover that some of your views and viewpoints don’t always go over so well with others. This could leave you in a funk that could escalate to words with someone on Sunday. Just roll with it, Virgo, and let go of the stress. You don’t have to always be right.

3. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

This full moon could reveal many secrets that may hit like a bolt out of the blue. Your subconscious mind will be working overtime and speaking very loudly. You could also encounter unexpected issues with immediate family, neighbors, or co-workers today. Don’t dredge up the past if it serves no purpose.

To make matters worse, you could have an argument with a loved one or partner that could end up making you feel somewhat depressed or feeling lonely. This could continue into Tuesday, especially in the evening when you may end up feeling as though you are alone. Don’t take this too seriously; if possible, deal with the issue calmly.

If you aren’t careful, relationship issues will eat you through Wednesday, confusing you about what you really want.

Thursday, these same issues may continue to bother you, and you may question if you are even with the right person. You have been dealing with issues like this a lot of this year Pisces, so maybe you need to think about what it is you want from your partners and what they are trying to get from you.

Things may pick up some over the weekend, but look for Sunday to bring a shock or surprise, including immediate family or neighbors. The best news is that it’s the end of the week, and you can start over tomorrow.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.