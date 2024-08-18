2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Experience Amazing Abundance On August 19, 2024

Full Moons always bring that extra kind of spice. The kind that you can't ignore even if you have tried. It's like someone just flipped a switch, and suddenly, we're hit with a wave of clarity that makes everything we've been mulling over crystal clear. We're not just dreaming about our goals — we’re charging after them with the gusto of a bull in a china shop.

Unlike New Moons, which are more like cozy nights with a good book, Full Moons are the cosmic equivalent of hitting the dance floor — loud, expressive, and impossible to sit out. All those emotions that have been bubbling under the surface? Yeah... they're about to pop like a soda can — messy, raw, and unfiltered — because they’re demanding their moment in the spotlight.

Advertisement

This is the time when those secret thoughts and bottled-up desires come bursting out, not with finesse, but with a force that practically screams, "Deal with me now!" The energy of this Full Moon in Aquarius might feel like a roller coaster — thrilling, intense, and a bit coo-coo — as it pushes us to let go of what we've been clinging to and finally seek the validation (from within, of course!) that we’ve been craving for ourselves.

Advertisement

Two lucky zodiac signs experience amazing abundance on August 19, 2024.

1. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Leo, the Full Moon shines a spotlight on your relationships today, leaving you no room to find the balance you need to strike between what you want and what your loved ones need. In typical Leo fashion, you’ve been all “me, me, me” lately, focusing on what you want in your relationships, but now it’s time to flip the script and zero in on what they want. This is your chance to wheel and deal, meet in the middle, and find some common ground.

Advertisement

Expect a few curveballs — think of them as the universe’s way of testing if you can go with the flow. Whether you're watching sci-fi films as opposed to rom-coms with bae or letting your friend pick the playlist on your road trip, this Full Moon is all about embracing those little compromises that lead to deeper connections. By leaning into these adjustments, you'll turn everyday give-and-take into a goldmine of richer, more rewarding relationships.

2. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Aquarius, with the Full Moon shining in your sign, the spotlight is fully on you today. After playing the role of the handy, dandy, trusty sidekick, you may feel a strong need to reclaim your sense of autonomy and assert your personal needs. You’re feeling fierce, ready to reclaim your mojo, like a superhero donning their cape after a hiatus.

You might think, "When will it be my turn?" as you ride the rollercoaster of emotions that the Full Moon offers. But here’s the kicker — how you express these desires is everything. To nail this Full Moon, you’ve got to assert your needs without steamrolling over everyone else’s. Yes, your emotions are on full blast, but channel that energy into standing up for yourself in a way that doesn’t burn bridges.

This lunar phase is like a tightrope walk between independence and connection, and success lies in finding that sweet spot where you can dance to the beat of your drum and keep the peace with others around you.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.