Be big and bold, and never second-guess your abilities! That's the theme and message for Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Five zodiac signs will benefit the most if they lean into this — namely, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. However, the rest are encouraged not to allow negative self-talk to proliferate.

The Moon in Aries, opposite Venus in Virgo, stands out as the cosmic benefactor, reminding us that powerful change often occurs in subtly. So don't dismiss tiny steps and changes. Each day counts in the larger tapestry of what you wish to accomplish. In time, the tapestry will become a reality, too.

Moon conjunct North Node in Aries adds weight to this message by urging us to be more mindful of who we take along with us on such journeys. When surrounded by love and support, nothing can stop us. But if you face opposition and derision within your home or safe space, that will add an unnecessary challenge to the journey.

Let's focus on the 5 zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 21, 2024.

1. Virgo

The best zodiac sign to work with for Virgo is other Virgos.

The best time of the day for Virgo is 11 am.

Virgo, it's time to say hi to yourself in the peace and quiet of your private space. That's the message for you for Wednesday. Meditation can definitely help you get in deep, but so can journaling. This endeavor is necessary for you to embrace the blessings that are coming in hot for you. After all, those who feel grounded within are surer of themselves and better able to catch their luck!

Just remember: self-care is whatever it means to you. So, if your chosen activity looks silly to someone else (maybe you just want to get rid of pesky blackheads from your nose), don't let that dull your shine!

2. Leo

The best zodiac signs for Leo to work with are Cancer and Scorpio.

The best time of the day is 6 pm.

Leo, it's time to own up to your truth. Stand before a mirror and tell yourself everything that makes you amazing and capable. You can journal about this, too. This will help you let go of any self-doubt or self-sabotage. That's how you will lock into your blessings.

Once you are done, state your aspirations clearly. You can always adapt and change things as the future unfolds, but for now, it will help you know the direction your soul wishes to pursue. Then watch as things manifest!

3. Cancer

The best zodiac sign for Cancer to work with is other Cancer signs.

The best time of the day for Cancer is 11 am and 11 pm.

Cancer, your intuition is strong now, so make sure you are not ignoring it or wilfully turning a blind eye to problematic behavior you may observe in your vicinity. That's your hidden blessing for Wednesday. It will protect you from what's not for you and steer you to what is.

Meditation is also highlighted as a beneficial activity, especially guided visualization meditation helps you strengthen your third eye. Extraordinary insights await on this path!

4. Scorpio

The best zodiac sign for Scorpio to work with is other Scorpios.

The best time of the day for Scorpio is 10 am.

Scorpio, now's the time to be sure of yourself and seize your destiny! You have the full support of the cosmos behind you, so what do you have to fear? You will be fine if you know what you want and don't get distracted by what you don't.

You are also urged to take your duty to your loved ones into account. After all, their lives are entwined with yours. So, making your goals beneficial for both you and your beloved people will always bring you the best results.

5. Pisces

The best zodiac sign for Pisces to work with is Virgo.

The best time of the day for Pisces is 2 pm.

Pisces, sometimes the best thing that can happen to us is the recognition that we need to heal old wounds within. That's your message for Wednesday. Begin the process so you can set your soul free. That's how you will find your blessings (and also true love).

Just remember: every journey is different. So don't compare yourself to anyone else or beat yourself up over having to deal with the same triggers over and over again. Loving yourself enough to make space for this will actually help you heal and become strong.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.