“Let them eat cake” is not the vibe on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The day is, instead, focused heavily on love and affection while being intensely averse to hatred. Five zodiac signs will benefit the most if they lean into this theme — namely, Aquarius, Leo, Pisces, Virgo, and Cancer. After all, why be flippant about real issues and trauma in the world when one can be a force for positive change and inclusion?

Advertisement

Saturn Retrograde in Pisces, opposite Venus in Virgo, are the primary benefactors here. They urge us not to forget the importance of every moment of life and what's at stake. Only those who understand the true gravity of situations can create a safe space for laughter, joy, and love. Both for themselves and the world at large.

Moon in Pisces opposite Lilith Retrograde in Virgo adds weight to this message by revealing the power of disparities in bringing something valuable into the world. After all, fire and fire will only create more fire. But when lightning strikes sand, you end up with alien glass sculptures that forever exhibit the force that created them.

Advertisement

Finally, with Venus conjunct Lilith Retrograde also standing out as a beneficial force, we are urged to be more inclusive of those who were excluded historically because of dangerous stereotypes. The truth never stays buried for long.

Let's focus on the 5 zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 20, 2024.

1. Aquarius

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

The best zodiac signs for Aquarius to work with are Leo and Virgo.

Advertisement

The best time of the day for Aquarius is 11 am.

Magic is at your fingertips on Tuesday, Aquarius! With the Moon fully in the waning phase (led by the Aquarius Full Moon of the day before), now's the time to consolidate what you truly want and stop getting distracted by everything else. That's how you will take charge of the manifestation magic that's here for you.

You are also encouraged to be more mindful of the food you eat and the drinks you consume. Make sure to drink more water! A healthy body will have a positive impact on your aura and soul too.

2. Leo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The best zodiac signs for Leo to work with are Virgo and Aquarius.

The best time of the day for Leo is 9-11 am.

Leo, sometimes it's important to take a step back and just contemplate in the privacy of one's home and thoughts. You are encouraged to do just so on Tuesday. That's where you will discover the insights you need for the next chapter of your life. It will also reveal to you opportunities and blessings that are right in front of your eyes that you may not even be tapping into.

Also, set healthy boundaries! Toxic people and abusive situations are not a boon even if someone tries to convince you they are. Choose your blessings and choose peace. It will lead you into a beautiful future.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

The best zodiac sign for Pisces to work with is another Pisces.

The best time of the day for Pisces is 8 am/pm.

Pisces, the energy on Tuesday is absolutely fabulous for you! Every time you prioritize joy, you will discover something surprising and good. So steer away from nonsense and watch as the day becomes a core memory for you!

Advertisement

Also, now's the time to unleash your creativity on the world and give the right people a chance to appreciate it. Who knows? You may define the next trend and movement in your space. But even if it doesn't become so, at least you will live true to yourself and find your true soul tribe.

4. Virgo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The best zodiac sign for Virgo to work with is Aquarius.

The best time of the day for Virgo is 11 am/pm.

Virgo, patience is a virtue in the right circumstances. That's your message and theme for Tuesday! So be patient if you need to complete something humongous before you can hit the next milestone. You will cross the finish line as long as you have faith in yourself.

Also, now's the time to make sure your physical body is strong and supple. How else will you tap into all the opportunities that are here for you? A health check may be just what you need.

5. Cancer

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The best zodiac sign for Cancer to work with is Aries.

The best time of the day for Cancer is 10 am.

Cancer, the food you eat on Tuesday will define you. It's not an exact science, but be mindful of how certain food items make you feel. That emotion will enter your spiritual body when you consume the chosen food.

Just remember: this quest is very personal. So, what feels good to someone else may not feel good to you. Trust your body and your intuition. Spending time with loved ones and family is also indicated here. Holding hands or hugging can go a long way, too!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.