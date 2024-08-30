4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On August 31, 2024

For four zodiac signs, August 31, 2024 will feel blessed by the universe thanks to the energy of the waning Moon in Leo.

The day brings about the end of the month and promises a new and better September. We got through it, and our astrological charts show that this is a very good day to remember the good we've experienced this summer so that we can work on making autumn a great experience as well.

We will spend much time remembering what we did this summer and what we would like to do as the days get shorter and the year comes to an end. What feels like the end of the summer often comes with a melancholic tone, but for the four zodiac signs most affected by the waning Moon in Leo, we will smile as we go over the memories we've just made.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on August 31, 2024.

1. Taurus

August 31 brings about the culmination of many wishes and dreams, especially those you created during this present Summer. While it hasn't all been sunshine and roses, it has taught you some significant lessons, and as the month comes to a close, you feel as though you've been blessed by the universe.

You like the fact that you can roll with the punches, so to speak because you feel as though the universe is delivering scenario after scenario to you for the sole purpose of learning major life lessons.

You feel like you're in cahoots with the universe during the waning Moon in Leo, and so much of that translates as you finally feeling grounded in your emotions. Leo's energy is intense, but when tamed by a waning Moon, you feel as though it happened for a very good reason.

2. Cancer

On August 31, it will feel you've received a whole bunch of blessings as the day's mood will be energized but calming. You've got this wonderful waning Moon in Leo that takes the edge down a bit and lets you feel more positive about the next month coming up.

You've gotten a lot done this summer, and you're now riding high on the vibe that has you feeling very accomplished. When you start feeling that way, sometimes you bring in the doubt, just to mess with your head, as people tend to do. The great part is that the universe totally intercepts that message and delivers peace to you instead.

So, August 31 is much more the culmination of your good efforts than a bunch of neurotic responses to the idea of doing a good job. You've done well, Cancer, and because of the waning Moon in Leo, you feel the universe is letting you get by without a hassle.

3. Virgo

You're about to walk into the September section of Virgo season. While there's a waning Moon in Leo in the sky on this date, August 31, you'll feel pretty blessed by the universe as it really does seem that you've figured something out in your life, something you can use again and again.

Because you're in Virgo season, you can't help but feel a little stronger and perhaps even a little wiser; your season brings this out in you, and you feel blessed because no one can take it away from you this time. You are as strong as you believe yourself to be, Virgo.

This waning Moon in Leo shows you that great power comes with great responsibility, and while this is a cliche you've come to accept in your life, you enjoy the idea that you can wield power and still stay humble and gentle. This blessing comes to you via the universe on August 31, 2024.

4. Scorpio

The way you see, August 31 is finally the last day of August. That's not to say that August was all terrible, but still, it gives you hope to know that you will get a fresh start tomorrow. You've got the tail end of a waning Moon in Leo, and it basically pats you on the back for sticking with it.

You'll find that this Leo energy did what it needed to do and that you could complete all you needed by this date. It might be a Saturday, but it's still a day of work for you, Scorpio, and what you accomplish on this day seals the month for you.

You feel blessed and at ease; you had no idea you could accomplish this much, and in a way, it lightens your load for the month to come. This is how the universe smiles down upon you, Scorpio; you can feel confident in your abilities. Whatever you take on now is just a piece of cake. You can handle anything.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.