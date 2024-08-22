The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On August 23, 2024

August 23, 2024, presents us with a lunar transit that combines Jupiter and Mars and shows us that we're meant to be paying attention now. This day's astrology points to the idea that four zodiac signs will either figure something out or will be nudged into the right place so that the right message can reach us.

We are receiving an important message from the universe due to this Mars-Jupiter influence, and while it won't be wrapped up in a pretty box with a ribbon, we will still perceive this information as a gift of sorts. Friday, August 23, opens our eyes and shows us that what we learn on this day is important and necessary if we are to be happy.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on August 23, 2024.

1. Gemini

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

You sometimes feel resentful when people tell you to hang in there or, worse, to smile, especially when the last thing you feel like doing is smiling. You know things will get better, and you think this one is up to you to find, and it would be better if people, even loved ones, just backed off a bit.

What you'll find taking place on August 23 is that because of this Mars-Jupiter alignment, you may feel you should listen to friends when they try to cheer you up. It may occur to you that some people actually care for you, and maybe they have a point with whatever they say.

This Mars-Jupiter alignment puts you in touch with the idea that nothing is as bad as your mind makes it out to be and that it may be a good time for you to start trying to see things with a better attitude. This day brings you a shift in perspective and one that will work well for you. That is your message of the day.

2. Leo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

What helps you to decide on something important during this day, August 23, is that you can feel a little more confident about your choice during the Mars-Jupiter alignment. You were not clear until now, and now, you can hardly wait to make your move, as you believe you know what you're doing.

And you are definitely on the right track. This day makes you feel it was all worthwhile, all the waiting, etc. You have to take a long, and the universe lets you know that your timing is not only right on this matter but crucial.

What you decide upon on August 23 will determine what you'll be involved with over the next few months, so it was a very important moment for you. Because you had the power of the Mars-Jupiter alignment working with you, you were able to make things happen productively.

3. Virgo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

With Virgo season now in place, you feel as though you are super sensitive to what's happening around you, and you'll see that during a Mars-Jupiter alignment, what you get out of this is a feeling that you're about to make the right move. Something tells you you're on to something, so you go with it.

You are one to trust your gut feeling, and you will rely on that intuitive hit to get you to the next phase in your life. You see very clearly that there are things you wish to accomplish, and yet, you haven't made the moves to accomplish them.

That's why Friday means so much to you. This is most definitely the day you not only make a big decision but also the decision you make that ends up changing your life and bringing you into a much healthier situation. It's your season, Virgo, and you are making the most of it. Good for you.

4. Aquarius

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

What brings about the nudge that you didn't think you needed until you got it comes to you in the form of a friend saying something to you that you didn't ever want to hear, and yet, what they say jolts you. It's Friday, and you thought you'd get away with this day being a regular ol' day, but this Mars-Jupiter alignment will not let it pass without making a stink.

What this friend says wakes you up, although you don't let them know this. At first, your pal's words may seem offensive to you, even though they are not trying to offend you. They are merely stating something they've noticed about you, and now, it's up to you to accept it or reject it.

Your first response will be to reject it, but as you spend more of the day on your own, their words will reach you, and you'll see the truth in what they say. This could be a day that jump-starts a great and positive transformation for you, Aquarius. It all shows us that 'we never know' when change will begin.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.