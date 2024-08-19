Relationships Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs From August 19 - 25, 2024

The week of August 19 begins with the Super Full Moon in Aquarius, urging you to let go and release what isn’t working or what is weighing you down so that you can listen to your authentic voice within. But on this lunation, which is often associated with endings, the Sun and Mercury will unite in Leo, creating a cazimi and beginning a brand-new cycle in communicating and pursuing your dreams for your romantic life.

Advertisement

As the week progresses, the universe will offer a helping hand as the Sun on August 22 and then Vesta on the 24 shift into Virgo, a sign known for healing, planning, and a calm approach to romantic matters. Try to take your time in the week of August 19, knowing that new beginnings are possible but that you will also have to rely on more than just romance to improve your romantic relationship.

Advertisement

Relationships improve for five zodiac signs from August 19 - 25, 2024

1. Pisces

Twemoji | Canva

It’s time to take action in your romantic life, dear Pisces. While you often prefer to let someone else make the first move or even receive confirmation that your affection will be received — in this case, you must take this step. Part of your growth is learning to not just wait around to receive what you want but instead trust yourself enough to know you can go after it.

Advertisement

On Thursday, August 22, the Sun will return to Virgo for a brand-new season of romance. Before jumping into this new chapter of your life, reflect on what has changed since the last Virgo Season. With Virgo ruling your house of relationship is often a highly active time for you, especially as the Sun governs external action and change in your life.

But part of this new beginning is honoring how much you’ve grown in yourself during the last year. This can confirm that you should take the steps now to attract a new love or even heal a disconnect in your current relationship.

Virgo Season is a time to dedicate solely to your romantic life. Whether you are called to join a hiking club or get back on the apps to open yourself up to new love, or even if it means stepping up to the plate to progress a particular relationship in your life — you are being guided to prioritize matters of the heart.

While this has been your longtime default setting, in the past year, you’ve begun to focus on other aspects of your life and feel more confident in taking space from your partner or even dating altogether.

Advertisement

Part of this was necessary to have you arrive at the place where you will no longer sacrifice yourself for the one you love, but it was also about simply giving you time to heal from all you’ve been through. Now that a new season is beginning, it’s time to focus on your actions so that there is no confusion over your intentions for what you desire for your romantic life.

2. Taurus

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

Although you’ve been questioning your relationship a great deal recently, Taurus, all of that overthinking will dissipate as asteroid Vesta shifts into Virgo on Saturday, August 24. Vesta governs over your internal flame that represents your innermost desires, as it helps you to devote yourself to what is meaningful and valuable for your life’s journey.

In Virgo, Vest brings this desire and devotion to your marriage or committed relationship, but even if you are single, it represents a wonderful time to meet someone new and begin a relationship — especially if you wait to make it official until after Mercury has stationed direct at the end of the month.

It’s important, though, to trust this feeling of commitment and devotion that you are now having instead of overthinking it just as you’ve been doing about your relationship and romantic life. All the overthinking should have served the purpose of helping you understand that this connection in your life really does mean a great deal to you, so now that Vesta shifts into Virgo, it should be a time of fully committing to love.

Vesta in Virgo allows you to not only commit or devote yourself to cultivating more love in your life but also brings about an energy of renewal. Purify the recent doubts you’ve had from your heart, allow the hurts and questions of the past to be put to rest, and truly allow yourself to show up as your best self in your relationship.

Advertisement

While Vesta in Virgo enhances your committed relationship, even making it a positive time to marry, with Mercury retrograde in Virgo and Leo until August 28, it would be best to save any new actions until September as Vesta will be in this earth sign until the twenty-second. But even Vesta in Virgo during Mercury retrograde can benefit you as you can approach past issues in your relationship with more clarity and forgiveness. When you can see just how much love you have to give, it suddenly becomes easy to receive it as well.

3. Leo

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

The Full Aquarius Moon on Monday, August 19, will bring some finales into your romantic life, Leo. While cliché in some ways, this will also help you realize the truth that every ending is also a beginning, especially as the Sun and Mercury will unite in Leo as well. Reflect on February 9 of this year when the Aquarius New Moon occurred. What was the beginning of your romantic life at this time? Or recently had shifted?

Because New and Full Moons serve to be a part of the same storyline, you will receive greater clarity or even a conclusion to a particular theme around the Full Moon in Aquarius. But remember, endings aren’t always about break-ups or sad events.

Sometimes, they represent the shift from dating to becoming more serious or feeling insecure about love to step back into your confidence. What is certain, though, is that this Aquarius Full Moon will help you achieve some powerful realizations about your emotional needs and even who you may already be in love with.

With Pluto, the great alchemist, having moved into Aquarius at the start of the year, you have been reflecting more on your inner truth and desires regarding love. This has allowed you to release and let go of certain stereotypes and care as much about what people think regarding your romantic choices. Instead, it has served to be the beginning of excavating your truth, and the Full Moon in Aquarius will shine a spotlight on some new realizations.

Advertisement

While Pluto will be reentering Capricorn in September as part of its retrograde, the era of Aquarius truly is here to stay in your life, so being able to be open to what surfaces and letting yourself take action is essential.

Don’t be surprised if you realize you’re in love with that person you thought was only a friend or if you suddenly want to give an ex a second chance. While it’s still important to proceed slowly, you are about to begin a new chapter in how you express yourself and move through life, so exploring all your feelings and discovering what love means to you may be worthwhile.

4. Libra

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

You may have to widen your perspective on genuinely improving your relationship and romantic life, dear Libra. It seems that the universe has been trying to open your eyes to believe that there might be a better love out there for you than the one you have been settling for. But there is more that goes into these types of decisions than simply not wanting to leave a relationship, so you must be guided to begin reflecting on how your current relationship reflects any of the childhood wounds you may have experienced.

The phase of life that you are in now is an extremely lucky one, both for romance and to attract greater abundance, but the person that you choose to be by your side can be one of the biggest determining factors for your overall success. Whether this current relationship is related to your childhood wounds or you are being guided to grow out of old behaviors to improve a connection, you must allow yourself to see the truth about your choices and how your partner has been showing up for you.

While Full Moon doesn’t always bring break-ups, it may seem that a certain tilting point is reached in your connection in the week of August 19, as the Full Moon in Aquarius peaks.

If you have that sudden moment of truth where you know you have inadvertently been dating a version of your parents, try to sit with it before making any big decisions, especially while Mercury is retrograde until the end of August. But if you begin to see that perhaps you’ve been approaching your partner through more childlike or trauma-based responses, then you are being fully supported in changing how you show up and finally being able to improve your relationship.

Advertisement

Take your time with what arises for you, as you are meant into new territory, it will just depend on you whether that means it’s into a new love, or simply a new beginning in a relationship you can finally see clearly.

5. Aquarius

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

You’re beginning to see that there is a reason you can’t rush the process, Aquarius, and lucky for you, a new beginning in your romantic relationship is finally ready to arrive. The recent phase of your love life has involved a great deal of learning to speak your truth, being more transparent with your partner, and not succumbing to old coping skills like escaping or running away from what feels challenging.

As hard as this has been, you have done an incredible job of holding space, speaking up, and learning that you don’t have control over how your partner takes your word. But you are ready for it all to feel easier, and that is precisely what the Sun and Mercury cazimi in Leo will bring on Monday, August 19. Just because Mercury is still retrograde for another few weeks doesn’t mean this is something to fear, though, as it means you’ve finally reached the halfway point of its retrograde journey and the moment it emerges from the underworld.

Mercury cazimi in Leo offers you the ability to begin a new phase of your relationship that is rooted in all the growth you’ve been moving through in terms of how you communicate — now you just need to show up for the rewards of all your hard work.

Mercury cazimi offers an intense phase of increased mental clarity, and in retrograde, it can help you talk about matters from the past, but with greater assertiveness and transparency. This looks like instead of beating around the bush, or trying to pad your words, you can express exactly what you feel, what you want, and even what you need from your partner and love in general.

Advertisement

By being clearer, you will feel less weighed down in your romantic relationship, which will help you open up again to your partner. The only thing you must do is honor that you’ve made it through this most recent growth phase so that you can see how you and your relationship are now better for all you experienced.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.