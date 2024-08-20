3 Zodiac Signs Find True Love On August 21, 2024

If anyone is to find true love on August 21, 2024, it will be due to a few perfect conditions. One, we are one of three zodiac signs, and two, we are picking on the astrological influence of the Moon opposite Venus.

While we might, at first, see the Moon opposite Venus as negative, that only means we're not seeing this thought until its conclusion. What's going on here is that for three zodiac signs, we really know what we don't want in love, and that's our rubicon; we don't accept what we don't want. This naturally leads us to know exactly what we want so that we can accept that in our lives.

Advertisement

By process of elimination, we find our true love on Wednesday — or at least, we start the momentum for such a wonderful thing to happen. This love is 'true' because we present ourselves as real, true, and honest. In return, we attract only those we can love. True love results from such honesty, and these three zodiac signs will find it on August 21, 2024.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs find true love on August 21, 2024.

1. Taurus

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé | Canva

You've seen enough in your life so far to know that love is just a word and that people throw this word around so carelessly that the only kind of love that you believe matters is the kind you call true. Nothing else stands the test. Love is a cheap word that anyone can use.

And then, on August 21, you get to use that word in the context that makes the most sense to you because you realize who your only true love is. Nothing cheap here. No words are being thrown around without caution. You know what you're getting into — and you want to get into it.

Advertisement

You find your true love on this day because you've got the transit of Moon opposite Venus to work with, and this makes it all very clear to you. You aren't here to be taken for granted, and you don't want to be told "I love you" unless it's real, and on Wednesday, it's real.

2. Virgo

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé | Canva

Advertisement

The true love that you've always wanted is right here, right now, and in your face, Virgo. The person you are in a relationship with at the moment, be they a first date or someone you've been married to for years, is the person who is meant for you and the only person you could ever take this seriously.

What you have come to know is that this transit, Moon opposite Venus, shows you the opposite of what true love is. You are one hundred percent in touch with what you don't want, what you can't love, and what you absolutely do not accept in your life so that by process of elimination, you figure out what you really do want.

And what you want is the person you are with right now. This is your true love, your most trusted person. This is the person you will write the history books with, and your love story is something you share with this person and no one else. True love is obvious for you, during the Moon opposite Venus transit.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé | Canva

You may not know this, but the person you've been in a relationship with for what feels like forever is the right person for you, despite the arguments and misunderstandings that seem to befall the relationship regularly. What you've come to understand, Capricorn, is that nobody's perfect...and that's okay.

If you seek perfection, you will end up lonely and alone, and nobody will be able to fill the void inside you, as ideals of perfection leave people cold. You had your moment, thinking that an ideal could be satisfied, but you've learned that no matter what you do, there's always that one very imperfect person who stands beside you, loving you, no matter what.

Advertisement

This is your true love, and yes, they are as imperfect as they come, but how do you appreciate that they stick to you like glue? There's no getting rid of this person, and in your heart of hearts, you love that they are this dedicated to you. This is your true love, and while the Moon is opposite Venus, you get to see them for all they are.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.