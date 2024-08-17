Success Finds 3 Zodiac Signs On August 18, 2024

If success knocks on your door this Sunday, August 18, 2024, then definitely let it in. What we're going to see is that, according to astrology, three zodiac signs are going to stumble upon something that could be potentially life-changing, and because we've got the transit of Mercury square Uranus working with us, we may just find that this is no ordinary Sunday.

Mercury square Uranus does not automatically imply success, but it does let us know that a message is coming our way and that we have to be a certain kind of person to understand how to best utilize the information we're about to receive.

The success that three zodiac signs will find is not the kind just anybody can walk into. Uranus energy is unique and different; we meet that energy with readiness and an ability to think outside the box. This could be the start of something amazing.

Success finds three zodiac signs on August 18, 2024.

1. Taurus

If you are surprised at how well this day, August 18, goes for you, then you haven't been paying attention, Taurus, because the truth is ... you made this happen. Maybe it's that you're just so wrapped up and involved with the process that you hardly notice what's taking place right in front of your eyes.

Success is what's going on, and you are so there for it that it's comical. This is so much a part of what you've been working on, and this Sunday puts you in the right place to experience just what's about to happen to you. It's so good, and Mercury square Uranus brings it home for you.

With Uranus transits, you feel that all of your weird, out-of-the-box thinking is worth sticking with. You've always been a complete individual, and you rarely care what others think of you. This is the key to your success; you'll discover you're on the way there.

2. Virgo

You've always been 'one of a kind,' Virgo, and that individual amazingness that you embody will rise to the surface and become truly recognized by others. You know what it's like to be popular and well-liked; you also know what it's like to ruffle feathers. Either way, you're a true original, and you get to see what you can do with all of it.

What you're on the path of is success, Virgo, and while you aren't always used to being in the limelight, you seem to be able to deal with it particularly well. This is how Mercury square Uranus shows you that you've got more than what meets the eye. Your 'strangeness' shines on this day, and everyone loves it.

You've also got plenty to say, and you'll say it all. There's no reason to clam up now, as you seem to have a rapt audience of friends and acquaintances who are just hanging on your every word. You can easily parlay this charisma into success — and you do!

3. Libra

Whatever it is that you get involved with on this day, August 18, you're going to find that it's the road to more and more of the same ... in all the right ways. You may not have known this 'road' existed until now, but you'll see that this road leads to success.

Success is something you can count yourself in for. You feel ready, and that's saying a lot, as you are someone who gauges things for timing. You've not always felt 'ready' for success, but now that everything is falling into place, you're about ready to put on the green light.

All it took was the right transit, the day, and the right zodiac sign, plus the help of a few people in your life who want the same thing as you. Teamwork begins on this day, and success follows wherever you go from here on out. You are doing the right thing, Libra. Good luck!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.