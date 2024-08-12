The 3 Luckiest Zodiac Signs On August 13, 2024

On August 13, 2024, we're going to experience good luck as our Moon aligns with the transformative powers of Pluto while squaring Mercury. The day's astrology shows us that luck is not necessarily something that overpowers us and leaves us giddy. We see luck come to us in a soft, kind and gentle way.

For three zodiac signs, this lucky feeling comes over us in the form of letting go. It's that simple. We aren't winning lotteries or inheriting fortunes. While that would be nice, this is a day that allows us to get in touch with the simplicity of life and how nice 'the little things' can really be.

When we think about being lucky, we don't always look around at what we have at the moment. This Tuesday, we will take a nice long look around us and conclude that life is not that bad after all. Three zodiac signs may even find that luck is what you make of it. Not bad!

The luckiest zodiac signs on August 13, 2024

1. Gemini

It's the simple things in life that have become your true joy, Gemini. The luck you'll feel surging through your body on August 13 is the kind that makes you feel as though you've hit the jackpot. It all boils down to this: you are content with what you have.

That's how you experience luck, and you know it's a good thing. During the Moon square Mercury transit, you may find that you have a choice as to which way you can perceive the events of your own life. You can choose to see them as negative and hopeless, or you can reroute your thinking so that you can enjoy it all.

Pluto's influence on you, Gemini, lets you know that there's no point in looking back or even complaining. You've got this one life and this one moment, so you, in your brilliant way, will choose to see it as luck. This can only bring more of the same for you, Gemini.

2. Virgo

Your luck seems very apparent to you, Virgo, as for the first time in a long time, you feel at ease with your romantic partner and your life in general. You like the drama of battle, and while this is restricted to lover quarrels, you do get a certain kind of negative thrill from arguing with your partner.

What constitutes as luck for you is this instant knowledge that it's much better without all the drama. During the Moon square Mercury, you get the point very quickly, as Mercury is there to deliver the message spontaneously. What you 'hear' is that all of this quarreling is a royal waste of time.

You get it, and by getting it, you feel as though you've just hit pay dirt in your relationship. Suddenly, you've got something to look forward to, and it isn't an "I have nothing to do but make trouble" drama war. This is the day you come to understand that you are lucky to have someone who loves you this much. That's good enough for you.

3. Scorpio

What may become quite noticeable for you on August 13 is that you, Scorpio, are more at ease than you've been in months. It's as if you've finally crossed that threshold. You no longer seek things like drama or misunderstandings. You feel lucky, free, and able to be at peace. So much of this comes from the transit, the Moon square Mercury.

Letting go of the past is definitely part of what has created this positive new environment for you, as you did figure out that living in the past really did you no good. What you might call luck Today is really just you figuring out what you want to do with your life. One thing is for sure: you don't want to suffer.

This is what turns the doorknob on fate for you, Scorpio. Being in control of your emotions really helps you glide through whatever harsh memories you have. You'll find that this Tuesday is all about releasing the past so that you can feel the good luck of living in the present.

