3 Zodiac Signs Break Free From Heartache On August 11, 2024

Sunday, August 11, is the day we break free from heartache. As our astrological readings show us, we're getting a helping hand from our good and loving friend, Venus. Three zodiac signs will help us understand that this may actually be the last day we feel this pain that aches in our hearts over someone we once knew.

What goes from an acknowledged heartache slowly but surely becomes unnoticed. We may even laugh at ourselves for a moment or two during this day as we realize that we're not carrying around that heavy burden any longer.

Advertisement

It seems we let go of the pain a while ago and continued to haul it with us wherever we went out of habit. August 11 shows us that Venus really does come through with the goods, and those 'goods' will show us three zodiac signs today as 'liberation.' We may not have been trying. Yet, our small efforts to be at peace have led us to this.

On August 11, 2024, three zodiac signs are free from past heartache.

1. Aries

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

This heavy Venus-Scorpio energy is working for us, and if anyone will put it to work, it's you, Aries. This implies that if you've been suffering from a heartache that you finally see as meaningless, then you'll use this day to mend that aching heart.

What's kept you holding on to the heartache is that you wanted to find meaning in it, as that would give relevancy to your pain. Nobody wants to suffer in vain, and while there was a good reason to feel heartache AT ONE POINT, you've started to feel as though it's time to let it go.

You are not doing anyone a favor by hanging on to this heartache, and you don't 'owe' your past a thing by sticking with the pain. Being paid doesn't make anything more worthwhile. So, with the help of this day's Venus-Scorpio transit, you let go of the pain that does nothing for you and never will again.

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

You've carried around a suitcase full of heartache for way too long. While you are completely conscious of the fact that you do this, you haven't been willing to let go of that luggage as you've started to feel safe around it. In other words, you've started to identify with your pain as a part of you — something you can't let go of.

Then, there's August 11 and the power of a Venus-Scorpio transit that just happens to have the key to that suitcase and its belongings. What's in there is the past, and you've been lugging it around as if it's a cure for cancer, but it's no such thing, Gemini. It's your pain, and it's time for you to release it.

Advertisement

Because you react well to Venus's power, you can see that self-love and self-respect are needed here. Venus makes it easy for you to honor yourself and put yourself above the heartache, rendering it less than potent. August 11 is the day you leave heartache behind. Now, go on. Do the right thing.

3. Sagittarius

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The only way you'll ever let go of that heartache is by consciously making it disappear. While that might not happen in a hot flash, it's definitely something you've been working on. It just so happens that during the Venus transit, you'll be in the right place at the right time to see how your efforts are now working.

You feel no attachment to the past, but the memory persists and fools you into thinking that you care. You do not care, or at least much less than you know. This is what you need to hone in on during this day, Sagittarius. The fact that this memory of yours only brings you pain. You aren't getting a 'happy memory' out of the deal.

That's how you make it go away. Sunday, you opt for happiness instead of misery. You show yourself that letting go is good and that you intend to back up as the days go by. You are no longer attached to the pain. Bring on the good times!

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.