3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Season Of Joy On August 9, 2024

On August 9, the Sun will align with the Moon most harmoniously and advantageously. For three zodiac signs, this transit will bring joy and good fortune. We will find ourselves in good spirits as if a dark cloud has just lifted. We will open to the feeling of newness and be refreshed.

Astrologically, we've also got the planet Jupiter adding to this joyous equation as it trines the Moon, creating an environment of peace and safety. We cannot only feel joy but also trust that it is sincere and not fleeting. This Friday shows us that the season of joy has begun.

What makes it all so much more worthwhile is that we believe it. In fact, we anticipate it, and we expect it. We're all so used to doubting the good, but that's now how it works. This isn't just a day of joy. It's the beginning of a new outlook on life and a new way of seeing things. One joyful move leads to the next and the next and the next.

It's time to enter a season of joy for these three zodiac signs starting August 9, 2024.

1. Cancer

Not only do you feel joyous and happy during this Sun-Moon alignment, but you feel as though you are the king of the world. It's true. There's nothing to stand in your way on August 9, and you will not start second-guessing yourself, either. You feel like you're about to walk into something beautiful, and you'd be right.

The Sun and the Moon are here to light the way for you and let you feel safe and secure in the knowledge that, in all sincerity, everything really is alright. You might have been on the fence about something recently that could have something to do with love. The move you make sets you up for the future.

So, that's also a sign that you should make the right move, and only you know what that move is. Cancer. For this season of joy to begin, you have to be in a good mood, and that mood depends on which path you take. You know what to do — go on and usher in the season of joy, Cancer.

2. Virgo

There's something to be said about self-acceptance, and believe it or not, you seem to have that one on lock, Virgo. You really do feel that you've wasted way too many days beating yourself up over things you cannot control, and as time goes by, you feel cheered up by the idea that ... life is what you make of it.

During this Solar-Lunar transit, what you feel now is what you'll continue to nurture tomorrow and all the days after that. You are walking into a season of great joy, and just about all of it takes place because you are at ease with yourself — at home and comfortable in your skin, as they say.

You also do not doubt that you're entitled to this kind of self-acceptance and the joy it brings. You are more than ready; you've put in enough time doing just the opposite. You feel good and plan on making the rest of your days as joy-filled as possible.

3. Aquarius

Let the season of joy begin as you finally feel ready for the good times. While you're always a positive person, you don't always believe that good things come to those who wait. You've waited long for said 'good things' to come, and guess what? They're here.

Yes, Aquarius, your day has come, and it is being brought to you by the Sun and the Moon in harmony. Your astrological charts show you that this is only Day One when it comes to the new joyous season you're about to become a part of. You can trust it and even make more of it if you want.

You learn during this time that your immediate response to things is OK, meaning that if you want to trust ... then trust. You don't have to see things through a filter of negativity like everybody else seems to do. So, if being a positive energy person is your natural state of being, then welcome to the season of joy, Aquarius, as August 9 marks the 'early days.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.