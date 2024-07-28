5 Zodiac Signs Experience Incredible Horoscopes On July 29, 2024

A beautiful truth awaits the collective on Monday, July 29, 2024, as the cosmic currents shift and change in ways never seen before. Will you discover yourself under this influence? Or will you let fears rule you and lose the opportunity?

Of course, five zodiac signs will benefit the most from this message on Monday. They are: Aries, Scorpio, Pisces, Aquarius, and Leo. However, the rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to align with the collective force for good, too.

Advertisement

Mercury in Virgo stands out as the primary benefactor, closely followed by Venus in Leo as the secondary. These transits reflect how we know that life has many facets to it. What may appear dull and boring from one angle may turn out to be the most beautiful and charming from another.

So don't write off something until you know it better. Just remember: this message does not address toxic things in life. Sometimes, one must trust their gut and evacuate as soon as they realize they are in danger.

Also, with the Moon in Taurus highlighted here, we must give ourselves the time and space we need to bloom into our full potential. Be patient, and you will discover something extraordinary.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 29, 2024:

1. Aries

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Be yourself.

Advertisement

Best time of the day: 7 am/pm

Aries, Monday's energy has a strength that demands attention. If you align yourself with it, you will find your path to your goals cleared and made easy. However, it also demands a price for its help — complete devotion to the path you have chosen. Will you embrace this gift or walk away from it?

You are also encouraged to be yourself wherever you go and wherever you may be. That's part of the puzzle, too. After all, those who understand themselves fully are the ones who understand the path they have chosen and don't budge from it.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Scorpios

Best area to focus on: Today brings new opportunities.

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Scorpio, sometimes it's important to take a few steps back in order to move forward with strength. That's your message for Monday. Don't let the world tell you what you can or cannot do. Definitely don't let them egg you to go faster than you know is right. Trust yourself and the pace that resonates with you.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to make new friends and learn from people with different upbringings and experiences. Intriguing adventures await!

3. Pisces

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Sometimes, it's best to keep your secrets.

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Pisces, sometimes it's good to shine bright like a diamond and not shy away from revealing your hopes and dreams, but not always. The message for you for Monday is to be more aware of who to tell your deepest thoughts and wishes to and when it's best to keep your secrets close to your chest.

You will discover your blessings when you trust that inner voice on this matter. After all, as a Pisces, you are always in sync with the collective and the cosmic currents.

Advertisement

4. Aquarius

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Your thoughts are gold, so trust them.

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Aquarius, your creative gifts will win the day. So lean into them hard and prepare to wow yourself and everyone else in the process. Those who think you are too much are probably speaking from inner insecurities. Steer clear of those spaces and, instead, gravitate where you know someone will appreciate you and can shine.

Advertisement

You will find your blessings on Monday when you realize that you are perfect just the way you are. After all, an oak tree is perfect, too ... and still, it knows how to grow.

5. Leo

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

The best area to focus on: Working hard will bring rewards.

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, it's time to recognize the truth of your existence and double down on your chosen path. That's how you will unlock your cosmic blessings on Monday. For some of you, this opportunity/blessing will come to you through your professional life. So keep your eyes peeled and your senses alert!

Also, now's a good time to acknowledge all the hard work you have put into reaching where you are right now. Don't fall into the trap of dissatisfaction as a means to keep you hungry and ambitious. It will do more harm than good. What's one thing you have done recently that you are immensely proud of?

Advertisement

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.