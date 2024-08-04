3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Season Of Abundance On August 5, 2024

On August 5, 2024, three zodiac signs will enter a season of great abundance and good fortune. When we think of this day's most impressive astrological transit, Mercury in retrograde, we tend to think negatively.

However, the retrograde can bring with it restraint, conviction, and caution for some. This kind of halting action is the very thing that ushers in our abundant season.

By holding back, we can gain more at this time. This could relate to bad habits or compulsive behavior. If we mind what we do, we can control it better, which leads to a better life. August 5 presents us with such a starting date, and these three zodiac signs will come to understand that the season of abundance is upon us now.

Advertisement

We've also got a Virgo Moon, which brings in the specifics. So, it's not just a random potluck of abundant good fortune. During Mercury's retrograde, the Virgo Moon points out exactly what we need to focus on to make the transition to abundance a smooth one.

A season of abundance arrives for three zodiac signs on August 5, 2024:

1. Gemini

artists4love | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You didn't think it would happen, but then again, you didn't know it was impossible either. This is very typical Gemini behavior. What all of this refers to is the idea that this new 'gig' you've got is definitely something you need to stick with. Trust it or not, you're on to something, and so much of it has to do with Mercury in retrograde.

What you've got going on, Gemini, is a season of abundance to look forward to. So, this is no transient fancy. You're on to something now, and while you may not want to believe it — which is also part of Mercury in retrograde's tricky nature, you will because it's real. The 'good times' are really here.

Not only is abundance coming to you in the form of contentment but you'll also be abundantly employed, which really brings on the idea that security is important to you and that it's worth cherishing. This means KEEP THE JOB. Don't mess around with it, Gemini. You know how you get!

Advertisement

2. Libra

artists4love | Canva Pro

The season of abundance is ON, Libra, and it all starts with Mercury's retrograde transit. While we tend to think of Mercury in retrograde as bad luck or the start of ruination, the truth is that's just a theatrical and unfair way to gauge this transit. For you, it means abundance and happiness — not terrible!

If you're wondering 'why' such great fortune is all yours and where you're supposed to look for this abundant luck, fear not. The Virgo Moon will guide you into focus, and you'll know exactly what you need to do to act on this abundant energy. More than likely, it's something you already know.

Advertisement

With Mercury in retrograde, you're able to think clearly simply because the confusing thoughts that accompany this transit are dropping by the wayside. So, with the confusion out of the way, you are now able to think clearly and place your mind on that which will work out well for you. One action leads to the next and the next, and before you know it, you're living a very abundant life.

3. Pisces

artists4love | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Well, it definitely seems like your season of abundance is just about to begin, Pisces, and you couldn't be more ready than you are right now. You've worked hard to put all the pieces into the right place, and the idea that during Mercury's retrograde, you get it all right is just more fun for you. You beat the odds, and now, you're the one on top.

August 5 proves to you that you can have whatever you want, and so much of that has to do with the fact that what you want is 'get-able.' In other words, the abundance that you're walking into makes sense in your world. You're not overstepping your bounds, nor are you denying yourself anything.

While it's nice to think of abundance as a financial reward, it's also good to know that your particular season of abundance brings safety and security. The notion that you don't have to worry about anything is like pure gold. Mercury in retrograde helps you relax and accept your happy fate.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.