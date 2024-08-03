3 Zodiac Signs Change Their Own Lives For The Better On August 4, 2024

We've got a New Moon in Leo hovering overhead in the darkness on August 4, and it represents change and a shift in attitude. Our daily horoscope shows us that there's more power in a New Moon than in most lunar transits simply because it works in the dark. We don't 'see' the New Moon, but we know it's there.

The same goes for how we know it's there concerning something we KNOW we have to change about ourselves. Maybe others don't see what we see, but one thing is for sure: It has to go. Three zodiac signs will use the New Moon energy, and we will change our lives.

The only moment that exists is this moment. It will be during this 'now' moment that we find not only the inspiration to change our lives but to direct that action in some very specific ways. The New Moon in Leo enables us to trust in the universe and ourselves.

For these three zodiac signs, August 4, 2024 is a day to change their own lives for the better.

1. Taurus

tatiletters, wee19374286344 | Canva Pro

You've known for some time now that you need to implement a change in your life, but you haven't had the nerve to do so until now. During this day's transit, New Moon in Leo, you'll see that you're already on the other side of the fence, meaning you either make the change now or slink back into the tarpits.

You are not looking forward to going backward, and it feels so much against your nature to do so. That is why Sunday's New Moon in Leo will have you making the right move towards change and transformation. You need this, and you will have it. On August 4, it all begins anew for you, Taurus.

What sticks in your mind is that one nagging habit you have that you've wanted to get rid of for what feels like forever. So, here's your big opportunity, Taurus. If you really want to change something in your life, then you've got the support of the New Moon in Leo. Get to it. No more excuses.

2. Virgo

tatiletters, wee19374286344 | Canva Pro

A lot is going on for you this week, Virgo, and so much of it begins on Sunday. With the New Moon in Leo working its magic on your innermost desires, you'll conclude that if you really do want something, then you'll have to change something else in order to get it.

That seems pretty obvious to you, and even though you aren't crazy about being pressured to change, you know that this might be the only way change takes place. So, you use the power of the New Moon in Leo to give yourselves the advantage. By seeing it all with a positive attitude, you make it possible for yourself to accomplish.

So, change is very probable for you at this time, Virgo. So much of that occurs because you don't want to be stagnant any longer. New Moon energy is all about new beginnings, which means creative potential. There's nothing 'empty' about a New Moon transit.

3. Sagittarius

tatiletters, wee19374286344 | Canva Pro

Changing your life for the better might mean getting rid of something that's been on your mind. For example, you might have been carrying around some resentment toward a friend. While you love that friend, you really need to get that one thing off your chest.

You also feel that if you can do this kindly, you can move on with the friendship instead of ending it for good. You don't want to end anything, but you can't live with this 'secret,' and you want it out. That's how New Moon energy rescues the day, Sagittarius.

This is the day you compose the perfect note and send it to your friend. You take your time and think before doing it so that you don't hurt anyone in the process, all the while knowing you must purge this bit of information from your system. This brings on great change within you, and you'll find that all it took was freedom of expression. This will be easy peasy with the New Moon in Leo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.