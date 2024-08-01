The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On August 2, 2024

Friday, August 2, 2024, lets four zodiac signs know that it's time to stay alert and listen with our 'good ears.' There's a message coming our way, and the astrological report of the day shows us that, given the transit of Venus square Uranus, this message may have something to do with love and romance.

This may be our chance to make something 'right' when it comes to our love relationships, as Uranus introduces the idea of radical thinking or a unique perspective. We all talk about 'zesting' things up. We might find that Venus square Uranus is the transit that adds the most zest to our conversations and our love lives.

If we've been looking for a reason to say something amazing and loving to someone, August 1 may set things up perfectly for us. The universe has given us a chance to make our lives better. That is the message of the day. Let's do this.

Here's the important message for Aries, Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces on August 2, 2024.

1. Aries

It looks like you're finally going to get that chance you've been waiting for, Aries, so you have to hope that you really want this because it does seem as though the universe is responding to you via the transit of Venus square Uranus. You wanted to communicate with your romantic partner, and here's your big chance.

This day will be memorable for you and the person you are with simply because this transit, Venus square Uranus, really has nothing to do with 'boring.' In fact, if you've ever felt as though you 'don't do boring, ' then you'll feel that way all the more on this day. You don't do boring, Aries.

You also don't do fear ... or at least, you don't submit to it whenever it drops by. So, you can scratch 'being afraid' off the list on this day as you boldly approach your romantic partner with some crazy new idea you have. Take a chance and spill the beans, Aries. The universe backs you!

2. Virgo

You feel as though you're always 'on call' where the universe is concerned, but the funny part about this Friday is that you are by no means expecting things to go 'this' well, as they will definitely be doing during the transit of Venus square Uranus. Uranus' energy, when squared with Venus, creates the condition for love and poetry.

OK, what this means and how it's a message for you, created by the universe especially to alert you, is that you might want to take it all a little lighter when it comes to your romantic partner on this day. You'll find that so much of what's kept you back, in terms of honest communication, is so much more your problem than it is theirs.

In other words, trust in your partner or date on this day. Know that if there's an energy source for you to tap into, universally speaking, it's the idea that everything is perfectly OK as it is right now. No grand surprises, no amazing spectacles, no signs or signals. All you have to work with on August 2 is the idea of trust and adventure.

3. Scorpio

Expect a day of pure creative genius. You know you've got it in you and that. While you aren't always the person who lets the world know exactly what they can do, you still do have the desire to be acknowledged for those talents of yours. Well, have a good day with this, Scorpio, as you'll be noticed in all the right ways.

One of the ways you'll be 'seen' at this time is in the department of love and relationships. If you are with someone at this point, then expect respect, seemingly coming from nowhere. Uranus energy helps people 'see' things in others that they wouldn't usually be open to. You get seen in August, and it makes you happy.

Venus square Uranus can deliver the universal message by reminding you that you must always stick with what you believe in and pursue the creative acts you wish to be a part of. You will receive the support of your loved one on this day, so make it a good one, Scorpio. Shoot for the highest.

4. Pisces

You needn't keep your thoughts to yourself on Friday, especially if those thoughts, when spoken aloud, could shift things so rapidly and positively ... in your love relationship. There's no doubt the two of you get along, but something is missing, and you want to figure it all out.

During the transit of Venus square Uranus, you'll find that you laugh a lot to yourself. It's all because you really want to share what's on your mind, but you feel like a big goofball in front of your partner. Well, there's no need. First of all, you ARE a big goofball, so there's nothing you can do about that.

Secondly, your partner prefers goofballs, and this opens the gates to you expressing yourself in creative and interesting ways with your partner. This is the day you take that chance and ask them if they could get interested in something you've secretly had on your mind for months. Who knows? They might just go for it during Venus square Uranus.

