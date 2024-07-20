2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Receive Abundance On July 21, 2024

July 21, 2024, is ushering in a major celestial shift. Mars has now officially made its way into Gemini, which is about to supercharge our communication and curiosity and help propel us towards our ambitions with a burst of pizzazz and a skip in our step. This dynamic transition injects a burst of versatility and mental agility into the cosmic landscape, energizing our communicative wit and child-like wonder to discover the world and our passions within it.

As Mars moves through Gemini, it aligns with the Moon and Pluto today, creating a powerful trifecta of transformation, drive and insight to navigate the simulation with ease. Plus, the Moon’s trine with Mars later in the morning sparks a surge of motivation and action, perfect for tackling new projects or pursuing personal goals with renewed enthusiasm.

The excitement continues with Venus’ sextile to Jupiter, which is amplifying all kinds of opportunities for growth, love, and abundance. Mercury’s square to Uranus adds an element of surprise and innovation, encouraging us to come up with fresh ideas and unconventional approaches.

As the Moon’s aspects throughout the day — trine with Lilith, semi-square with Saturn, and sextile with the Node — highlight pivotal moments for personal and emotional growth, the Mars-Gemini influence ensures that your efforts are met with zealousness and adaptability.

With such potent cosmic energy at play, today is an ideal time to embrace new beginnings, explore intellectual pursuits, and take bold steps toward your aspirations.

Let’s discover how two lucky zodiac signs receive abundance on July 21, 2024.

1. Taurus

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Much like your celestial symbol, you're known to thrive in tranquil, rustic settings where you can bask in the utmost comfort. Picture yourself soaking up serene vibes with the gentle hum of nature in the background, a sweet glass of wine in hand, and fully immersed in those picturesque cottage core vibes. Well, today, you're in luck because the universe is sending these chill vibes your way tenfold!

The planetary alignments are totally working in your favor today and will help enhance the stability and reliability in your daily routine. Venus, your ruling planet, is forming a sextile with Mars in Leo, bringing harmony and passion to your domestic life and daily activities. Perhaps a fruitful opportunity will come to merge the two together. Maybe you're moving in with bae's family, and you'll have to adjust to their way of living.

But, no worries! You're in the good books with your partner's family, so this is a positive development and an opportunity to get closer and enjoy more time together daily. This is a fantastic time to tackle home projects, enjoy quality time with loved ones, and maybe even start a new health regimen that invigorates your body and spirit. This alignment encourages you to create a nurturing and supportive environment that boosts your well-being and happiness.

And there's more! The Sun is forming a supportive trine with Saturn in Pisces. This aspect helps you communicate your long-term goals effectively and gain support from your network. It’s a stellar day for strategic planning and making headway on your dreams. Plus, the Moon is also sextile Neptune in Pisces, which will help to enhance your imagination and help make your vision for the future feel a little clearer.

This makes it the perfect day to explore new philosophies, plan a trip, or dive into creative hobbies with friends. So grab the day by the reins and utilize the cosmic energy to build on your foundations, nurture your dreams, and revel in life's simple pleasures.

2. Gemini

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Gemini, you might find an opportunity to showcase one of the many skills you've acquired and impress people who are watching from the sidelines today. You may wow someone with your encyclopedic mind or dexterous hands, and they'll see you in a whole new light, adoring your well-roundedness.

This may be thanks to the Sun forming a dreamy trine with Jupiter, which is helping to boost your self-confidence and esteem while also showering abundance over your health, wealth, and daily grind.

Perhaps you're a car enthusiast or dabble in software development on the weekends. Expect opportunities to showcase your talents at the car meet-up or connect with a stranger turned business partner (or client) who will help you rake in the dough this weekend. Today is also great to recharge your batteries and return to the groove. If you've been feeling mentally drained lately, this cosmic boost may be just the pick-me-up you need.

But wait, there’s more! Later this morning, the Moon will transition from Capricorn into Aquarius and form a beautiful trine with Mars in your sign. This shift brings a surge of good vibes and prosperity your way. It signals that you may feel this dying need to pursue your goals with renewed vigor, and when you do, you'll feel empowered and prepared to tackle them with a strong sense of self-esteem and confidence.

Whether you're networking, meeting new people, or working on a project, you'll find that things flow smoothly and opportunities will come your way more easily. This aspect makes it easier to love and appreciate yourself more, allowing you to show up authentically and wholeheartedly.

Your genuine exuberance will attract deep, fulfilling relationships and lucrative business opportunities. It's the perfect time to take action on your goals and put yourself out there. You're bound to make a strong impression on others with your confidence. So Gemini, strike while the iron is hot and make the most of every opportunity that comes your way today!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.