Healing Energy Surrounds 3 Zodiac Signs On July 31, 2024

On the last day of July 2024, we will feel the healing energy of a Cancer Moon in strong alignment with the planet Venus. Astrologically, this can only do us good, and three zodiac signs will feel as though the timing could not be better. We are on our way to healing ... and wow, does it ever feel good?

This Cancer-Venus Moon arrangement will let us know that love is all around us and that there's nothing to fear — if we are feeling trepidatious or fearful. For those of us who have had something in mind, something mentally irritating, then we can know that this day sets that kind of thinking free.

We will notice a real healing taking place at this time. Whether it comes with bells and whistles or simply feels like a lightness in the heart space, we will feel it and recognize it as healing. The universe does not disappoint.

Healing energy surrounds us, and three zodiac signs are feeling whole again on July 31, 2024.

1. Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

You've been going through a 'thing' lately. While you may have felt lost or confused only last week, you're starting to feel a little better about things as proper perspective comes into play. You feel the healing energy coming from the universe.

It does seem that all things will work themselves out, no matter what's happened. For some odd but wonderful reason, during this Cancer-Venus Moon transit, you can recognize that brilliant and hopeful person that resides inside you once again. You never really hit rock bottom, or rather ... you've learned that rock bottom is no place to live.

July 31 is the last day of July, which means something to you. For one thing, you have no intentions of bringing a bad mood into August. You can already feel the Venus energy work its way into your psyche, healing you at every juncture. It pays to be an optimist, and Taurus, you've never been anything less.

2. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

It may feel like it's taking its sweet time, but the universe definitely has major mental healing in store for you major mental healing, and the reality is ... better late than never, right, Virgo? You've been in need of a vacation when it comes to that overthinking part of your mind, and you'll get it.

You have held on for so long to an idea that only hurts you. Quite frankly, you're tired of it, but ironically, you are the one who kept the fire burning, and so the pain of it never really left you. During this Cancer-Venus Moon transit, you'll see that there is another side to this story, which contains a healing element.

This is the last day of July and the last day of your aggravation regarding this one particular topic. You are now on your way to letting go of it forever, and this is where the true healing comes in. Finally, you let it be happy, Virgo. Finally, you say 'yes' to being healed and happy.

3. Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

You've noticed that revelations come to you via the' long way,' meaning that sometimes you don't 'get it' until way after the fact. The great part is that when you do 'get it,' you act on it and let the reality of it all heal you. It may not be easy, but it's real. You accept it and let it do its work on you.

During this Cancer-Venus Moon transit, you come full circle to the idea that someone in your life unintentionally fooled you but definitely played you for a fool to get their way. You played along and let them have it their way, not realizing how you were being taken advantage of.

This transit brings you in touch with your shame. You cannot believe you let someone treat you that way, although the healing that takes place on July 31 is the healing that enables you to see it and walk away from it. What happened, happened. Now, you are no longer ashamed; you feel removed, less naive, and much more savvy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.