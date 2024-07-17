2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Receive Abundance On July 18, 2024

Calling all Astro lovers: You’ll want to mark your calendars for July 18, 2024 — cause it's shaping up to be a celestial extravaganza you won't want to miss! Whether you’re looking for financial abundance or immense personal growth, the stars have something in store for every star today.

Starting early this morning, the Moon is in adventurous Sagittarius and is forming a relationship with transformative Pluto in Aquarius. This aspect is trying to teach us how to embrace detachment to release all things that cause us suffering. Shortly following this, the Moon and Saturn push us to confront and resolve lingering emotional blockages.

With Aquarian and Sagittarian energy dominating today’s sky, alongside the collective consciousness of Pisces influencing Saturn (the planet of responsibility), you're being pushed to exit from situations where you feel out of place but to do so with grace. Welcome these changes; they are paving the way for a breakthrough that's welcoming in a newer version of yourself who is ready to attract all the abundance you desire.

Around mid-morning, Jupiter in Gemini forms a quintile with Neptune in Pisces, blending optimism with dreamy inspiration. This magical aspect encourages us to dream big and take action toward our highest ideals.

Then, Venus in Leo also forms a quintile with Uranus in Taurus, sparking unexpected yet delightful shifts in our lifestyle and personal values, ushering in those tiny, *invisible* changes in our lives that positively impact our futures.

By afternoon, the Moon trines Mercury in Leo and Chiron in Aries, enhancing our communication and offering healing insights that allow abundant opportunities to manifest in our lives. This harmonious aspect is later complemented by the Sun's bi-quintile with the Moon, emphasizing creativity and emotional fulfillment.

We may feel like our emotions are guiding our thought processes today. However, we'll see a sign that affirms we are on the right path and that we are making decisions that align with our true life's purpose, bringing a bountiful and transformative end to this beautiful day.

So, let's dive in and see which two zodiac signs are set to receive an extra dose of cosmic abundance on July 18, 2024!

1. Virgo

The day kicks off with the Moon in adventurous Sagittarius, injecting a breath of fresh air into your home life. Plus, the Moon’s semi-square to Pluto means transformative changes are on the horizon for your relationships. Perhaps the pressure you’ve put on your family to meet your high standards has ruffled some feathers recently. Today, you'll find that the tense atmosphere will have finally blown over — ended thanks to a bit of soul-searching about how strong we perceive our family ties to be can be a big dictator in our health.

Or, perhaps, you may be dreaming about the future life you want with your partner and whether your two visions are really aligned. This aspect is your cosmic cue to dive deep, uncover hidden differences in values and goals, and clear out what no longer serves you. It's time to say Hasta la vista, Virgo, and make room for more abundance in your life!

Now, let’s discuss the Moon’s square with Saturn. It's serving you a tough love lesson on not letting your financial stability go down the drain for a relationship. You might have pumped the brakes on your path to snagging your dream and building the life you want because (though it’s so unlike you) you’ve found yourself in a financial pickle, which is causing other areas of your life to feel like a house of cards. This alignment is a golden opportunity to tap into your subconscious and gain some clarity on those sneaky karmic lessons you need to learn — or risk a cosmic déjà vu.

With your sharp mind, you’re turning this bump in the road into stepping stones for growth and resilience. Let’s not forget Virgo; you're known for your workaholic ways. It’s time to get out of your head and back into your workhorse mentality! The Moon’s trine to Chiron today hints that you’ll find a healing outlet in your professional endeavors, which will also aid in getting yourself well on your way to turning your dreams into reality.

2. Leo

With the Moon chilling in your adventurous fire sign counterpart, Sagittarius, you're buzzing with playful innocence, charismatic warmth, and boundless energy. The day kicks off with a semi-square between the Moon and Pluto in Aquarius, hinting at some swift, transformative changes in your intimate relationships and shared resources. Blink, and you might miss the golden nuggets of wisdom these changes are dishing out! Perhaps a recent series of unfortunate events have you knee-deep in home improvement projects or a long-overdue spring cleaning spree.

Guess what? You'll be grateful those mishaps kicked things into high gear because these changes will bring fresh, new energy and a sense of abundance to your life. While we know you love the extravagant, this is a reminder that big isn't always better, and sometimes less is more. So, Embrace the chaos — it's paving the way for a vibrant, rejuvenated environment that will make you feel more alive and prosperous than ever!

Come noon, the square between the Moon and Saturn may drop a plot twist in your travel plans, higher education goals, and philosophical beliefs. You may also want to watch out for some wallet woes.

Perhaps you splurged a bit too much, making that dream summer vacay a no-go, or you realized your college fund looks more like a piggy bank, forcing you to pause your academic plans. Maybe you've been clinging to a family philosophy like an old security blanket, but now you're ready to toss it aside and make choices that vibe with your true self. Don’t sweat it!Your optimism, leadership, and problem-solving skills will turn these little speed bumps into stepping stones for epic growth and change in how you organize plans.

The trine between the Moon and Mercury in your 1st house enhances communication and self-expression, allowing you to convey your thoughts and ideas to loved ones with clarity. Additionally, if you've been quite saucy and letting that lion jaw loose recently, don't worry! The Moon’s trine to Chiron is on your side, bringing healing and supportive energy into your social circles, welcoming a fresh air of abundance into your life.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.