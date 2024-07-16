2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Receive Abundance On July 17, 2024

Astro-enthusiasts, prepare for a day brimming with opportunities, surprises, and just a touch of magic. Whether you're seeking love, aiming for career breakthroughs, or simply craving a boost in your day-to-day life, the stars have something truly special in store for every zodiac sign.

The Moon and Lilith set the stage for heightened intuition and a newfound sense of independence — a perfect backdrop for personal empowerment and breakthrough moments.

As the day unfolds, the Moon's trine to Venus will bring a wave of social charm and romantic allure, making it an ideal time for networking, creative pursuits, or simply enjoying meaningful connections.

In the afternoon, the Moon's harmonious alignment with the North Node encourages personal growth through authenticity and nurturing meaningful bonds. However, as evening approaches, brace yourself for the Moon's opposition to Jupiter, prompting deep reflection on your beliefs and aspirations within relationships.

It's a day to think over your philosophies and gain profound insights that could reshape your outlook on life and welcome you in new abundance. Remember, each door must fully close before the next can open.

Here are the two zodiac signs that will receive their fill of cosmic abundance on July 17, 2024.

1. Gemini

R-Designs Criativos, Science Photo Library | Canva Pro

Gemini, get ready to extend the tether on your twin-like instincts, just like the Ice Climbers from Super Smash Bros. When they separate, they dazzle and delight with their unique attack styles.

Similarly, your versatility allows you to excel in many different settings and tasks. Your multifacetedness will shine through in your interactions today, starting with the Moon’s trine to Venus. This is a great time to network, pitch ideas, or enjoy fabulous company. Venus adds a sprinkle of charm to your words, making you irresistible — hi, new collaborations, or maybe even a romantic spark!

Later in the day, your social life gets a major boost. Friends could introduce you to valuable contacts, or you could join a group that aligns perfectly with your personal goals. This is all about growth and expansion through your connections. You’ll find that people are drawn to your energy and enthusiasm, making it easy to form new alliances that can help you reach your aspirations. Then, as the evening rolls in, the Moon and Jupiter clash, helping to brighten your optimism and confidence.

This cosmic energy encourages a balance between confidence and teamwork. While you can achieve amazing things solo, remember that it's okay to ask for help and that teamwork can bring even greater rewards. Gemini, you're in for a day full of social success, personal growth and exciting new beginnings. Your natural gift for connecting and communicating will be your superpower today and help you unlock new doors to abundance.

2. Cancer

R-Designs Criativos, Science Photo Library | Canva Pro

Hey there, my hardworking Cancerians. The Moon, your ruling planet, is set to light up your natal chart today like a spectacular 4th of July fireworks display. First off, the Moon is cozying up with Venus, bringing a smooth flow to your daily grind and opening up the floodgates for some severe abundance of your finances.

Perhaps you’ve been hitting the books for that grad school test. You finally got accepted into the program, setting a new tone for your daily routine and leveling up your income game in the long run. Oh, and those new micro habits you’re implementing? They're paving the way for you to leave an even larger legacy on this planet than you could’ve ever imagined.

You may also want to watch for a surprise boost in your bank account courtesy of a freelance gig that falls right into your lap — a sweet reward for your skills and dedication. This surprise deposit will boost your financial security and validate all your skills and hard work, reminding you that persistence truly pays off. Then, later in the day, the Moon will high-five the North Node in Aries, signaling a breakthrough in your professional life.

That project you’ve been pouring your heart into? It’s about to get the recognition it deserves. Who knows? You might just meet a mentor who’ll share some wise words and help kick your career into high gear. The stars are lining up today to boost your reputation and open doors to exciting new opportunities.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.