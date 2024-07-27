July 28, 2024, shows us that there's power in small things and the astrology of the day informs us that we've got a Waning Quarter Moon and that even though small in visual, it's large in power and because this sliver of a Moon is in Taurus, we will find that three zodiac signs become rather lucky because of it.

Luck comes to those who believe in tiny miracles and can see the power inherent in small actions. This is one of those days where we get to see the phrase, "It's the little things that matter." We will feel great love, and we'll see that on Sunday, it is the little things that count.

What makes us feel so lucky is our sense of gratitude; we may not have much but for these three zodiac signs, there's nothing more that can be asked for. Now, that's luck. To feel content with what one has is probably the biggest blessing there is, and it is one that we will feel on this day, July 28, 2024, during the Taurus' Waning Moon.

Here are the 3 luckiest zodiac signs on July 28, 2024.

1. Gemini

If it's the little things that count, then you, Gemini, will feel your heart grow so big with love on July 28, all because someone in your life does one little thing. Once you receive this gift or gesture, you will feel like the luckiest person in the world, simply because you are in the company of kind people.

Kindness is what rules the day, and with Taurus' Waning Moon, it's quite easy to find yourself among friends who are kind, generous, and caring. There are no gigantic displays of affection at this time, but there are definitely shows of love and you recognize them with your entire being.

This is what luck really is; it's that content feeling of being in the right place at the right time with the right person or people by your side. You've got the Waning Moon to thank for your ability to feel gratitude, as it is all about the little things for you.

2. Aquarius

You're feeling very lucky on this day, Aquarius, and it may just be because you like the weather and that all feels very comfortable in your world at the moment. You take the good with the bad, but you are certainly much more fond of the good and you've started to notice that the really lucky days are ones in which very little takes place.

And during Taurus' Waning Moon on Sunday, July 28, you'll have one of those where you just get to kick back and do a whole lot of nothing just the way you like it. It very much is about the little things on this day, and that works well for you because you have very little energy to do much more than hang around.

This makes you feel grateful to be alive and lucky to be you. You are well aware that days like this do not occur every single day, and so, you will make the most of it in your private way. Life feels good, and you feel as though the universe is working with you. For this, you feel humble and filled with gratitude.

3. Pisces

Lucky day for you, Pisces, and one that you will know as lucky as well, as things do seem to finally have evened out. Emotionally, you feel as though you've cleared things away, and this is what gives you that lucky feeling. You aren't burdened, your load is light, and you are grateful to be alive.

During Taurus' Waning Moon, your energy levels might be down, but certainly nowhere near depressed. This is a good low-energy feel, and it lets you listen to your body when it tells you to slow down and take the day off. It's Sunday, so do what people do on this day — relax.

What makes you feel lucky to be alive is that you can relax, that there is nothing undermining your thoughts and that if you want to flop down on your bed and do absolutely nothing, there is nothing holding you back. It is all about the little things on July 28, and you'll come to appreciate that statement highly at this time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.