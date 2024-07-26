Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 27, 2024

We've got a Taurus Moon this Saturday, July 27, 2024, and that's a good thing indeed. As astrology tells us, Taurus brings a kind of stubborn influence in so much as ... sometimes we actually 'need' to be stubborn if we are to overcome the struggles in our lives.

It's interesting to consider that the struggles we endure may be 'allowed' to continue simply because we do not put an end to them. For three zodiac signs, this Taurus Moon transit will give us the 'thumbs up' when it comes to sticking to the plan that helps us get past the struggle.

So, it ends on Saturday, and it does so because we make it that way ... good for us. Rarely does a Taurus Moon do anything but good for us. These three zodiac signs will help us know how important it is to confront things head-on to nip them in the bud.

3 zodiac signs say goodbye to struggles on July 27, 2024

1. Aries

You've been meaning to stick to the plan because you know that if you dedicate yourself to an idea, you will eventually be able to make that idea work for you. Right now, you've been feeling stuck. You know that you can't continue this way. You need 'out.' You need to rid yourself of your present struggle.

Because you've got a Taurus Moon helping you out, you'll find that getting out of your rut is much easier than you thought. You haven't given up, yet you haven't felt too inspired to do anything about it. You've ended up accepting that this could be a major struggle.

Until now, the Taurus Moon has shown you that it's time and that laziness no longer plays a part in this any longer. You know what you want and what you have to get rid of to make it all real. So, on Saturday, you go for it. You end up walking away from your struggles once and for all.

2. Taurus

July 27 represents the day you end your struggle, Taurus. You've got a lunar transit supporting you all the way, namely a Taurus Moon, and it shows you that you need to get up. Get out there if change is to take place. No more fear, no more procrastination, no more nothing. It's time.

You heed this call rather well. You know that if you don't take advantage of your newly found courage, you might slink back into the shadows again, where struggles loom large and laziness conquers all. You don't want this, and so you make the necessary changes.

What's noticeable about this day is that your version of stubbornness is something you can use to get you where you need to be. You are indeed stubborn and very, very Taurus-like. In this case, you will make sure that what needs to be done gets done so that you no longer have to endure this very long and boring struggle you've been going through.

3. Libra

Saturday promises you a very good experience, as you might feel very proud about how you took something at this time. You haven't wanted to get involved with a sure 'thing' simply because it meant you'd have to take on more responsibility than you were willing to take on. During the Taurus Moon, you can finally say 'NO.'

No is what ends your struggle on July 27, and Libra, it's what you've needed to do for ages. Such a simple word. Yet, it was always hard for you to say, with you being such a people pleaser. On Saturday, however, you get the point. If you are to live in peace, then you must tell someone 'no.'

No, you are not interested. No, you don't want to do that. No, this feels insincere, etc. What caused your struggle was your inability to stand up for yourself. Now that you've got that licked, you can live your life on your terms, thanks to the Taurus Moon and its stubborn support.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.