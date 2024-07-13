The 5 Zodiac Signs That Have Exciting Horoscopes On July 14, 2024

Know your mind, and no one can confuse you about your true destiny. That's the potent message of the day for Sunday, July 14, 2024! And while five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under their influence — namely, Leo, Virgo, Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn — the rest are urged to be mindful in their dealings with the world.

First, we have Vesta in Leo opposite Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius standing out as the cosmic benefactors today. That's an odd combination in every way, yet they remind us that when one has a fire within their soul, they must do their absolute best to nurture it and make it thrive, even if it alienates them from their social circle.

After all, the world will catch up to those who are ahead of the curve, but you cannot turn back time to reclaim lost opportunities and change bad decisions in the quest to appease the masses.

Mercury in Leo adds weight to this message by telling us of the importance of creative freedom and genius. You must adhere to your creative vision in areas, whether it is your personal business or solo project, and leave your mark as you please. This includes the way you choose to express yourself in communication.

Finally, with Venus in Leo also here as a beneficial energy, grandly lean into love on Sunday. Express yourself fully, and don't take any prisoners. Those whose vibe matches yours will get you. That's your soul tribe. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 14, 2024

1. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Finding ways to help others so you can also to heal hurts that you still carry in your heart.

Best time of the day: 10 pm

“All of us have hidden scars.” That's the cryptic message for you for Sunday, Leo. It's reminding you that someone else's bad actions that led to you suffering harm or loss are not a reflection of who you are. You will find your blessings when you choose to be your own best friend and give yourself space to heal your soul.

Also, if someone doesn't respect your boundaries in the small ways, they will refuse to do so in the big ways, too. Trust the signs and steer clear of what's not good for you.

2. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Reinventing yourself, like your wardrobe and things you desire from life.

Best time of the day: 12 am and 12 pm

Virgo, you are beautiful through and through. If someone doesn't agree, they are probably fixating on physical features that are just neutral realities for everyone in the world. One day, one set of features is praised, and the next day, another. So, focus on the true definition of beauty. That's how you will unlock your blessings.

You are also encouraged to get a portrait done of yourself as an act of self-love and patience. Even this small act can trigger conditioned beliefs and help you release them into the ether.

3. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Food & diet

Best time of the day: 12 AM

Aries, sometimes it's important to speak up and take a stand for yourself. Other times, it's important to realize that someone is trying to distract you from your purpose through constant words of discouragement and disregard. On Sunday, choose your personal peace and don't respond to that which truly does not require a response.

You are also encouraged to be mindful of the food you eat and the drinks you consume. They too have energy signatures and can have a positive or dramatic impact on your well-being.

4. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Caricatures

Best time of the day: 12 PM

Love is in the air for you on Sunday, Cancer. You are encouraged to show yours through acts of kindness and care. But don't over give when you receive nothing. Unconditional love only works in a parent-child relationship, and that too needs boundaries so the child can learn and grow to be strong and independent as an adult. In every other relationship, constant signs of selfishness is a blazing red flag.

That's your hidden blessing on this day – the ability to steer yourself to places that genuinely have love and care for you, and away from those that don't.

5. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Reconsiderations

Best time of the day: 12 - 2 PM

Capricorn, the energy on Sunday has a strong traditional quality to it. If you have a cultural festival or family celebration happening on this day, prepare to have the best day in recent history! You will be surprised by the good stuff that comes your way.

For others, the energy urges you to be more considerate of growth curves and how different people may engage with the same thing differently. Patience will help you build something lasting and strong. Trust the path.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.