Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 24, 2024

July 24, 2024, reminds us that we've come a long, long way to get to where we are today and that because we stuck it out and persisted, we can finally claim that our hardships have come to an end.

The astrological readouts for the day suggest that such an ending is caused by the transit of the Moon conjunct Saturn, which lets us know that all things come to an end, sooner or later, including our pain.

Moon conjunct Saturn is the transit that guides us to higher ground. We can either take it or leave it with this cosmic event, as it poses to us the option. Hardship has plenty of room for us, and that's what Saturn lets us know. Do we wish to remain in that place, or shall we shove on? Once again, we see a choice.

The choice we'll opt for is the one that leaves hardship behind, as our three zodiac signs are quite over it and very much ready to make more out of our current situations. This is when we realize there's more to do than sit around and sulk over hard times. It's time to get up, get out, and live our lives as happy, healthy people. 'Bout time!

Hardships will soon end for three zodiac signs on July 24, 2024.

1. Aries

Whatever we put our minds to, it makes room for us. If we concentrate on our hardships, there's always room for more. If we place our attention on healing, we heal. The universe is pretty upfront about how it relays our desires. On July 24, you, Aries, will learn that it's time to release your stronghold on hardship.

This astrological transit, Moon conjunct Saturn, points out that you do have a choice here. You can celebrate the hard times for as long as you'd like. You can even derive pleasure or strength from it, but is this what you really want — to take your strength from pain? As an Aries, I believe this is a legitimate query.

However, Saturn directs you to another option, and that's the one that offers you rest. On Wednesday, you decide that that's a much better option for you, as you have started to grow weary of always feeling pained and broken. It's time to bring on the real healing, Aries. Let yourself be free. Let yourself experience the joy that is your birthright. Let go of the hardships.

2. Gemini

When you, Gemini, come into play with a transit as powerful as Moon conjunct Saturn, you get a quick, clean ending to a problem that lingered on for way longer than was ever necessary. In your case, you've experienced a hardship that became a way of life. Now is the time to kiss that hardship goodbye.

The energy that affects you comes off of the planet Saturn, as this is the celestial body that has you feeling as if you're stuck in a rut. You recognize through this particular transit that being stuck is a choice. While you know that you can't make miracles happen, you CAN change your life for the better, and the decision to do so becomes a reality for you.

What you recognize as 'hardships' is not necessarily something another person can fully understand, so this is a solo act for you. In a way, you like it that way. You can release your private traumas and hardships at this time. You need no approval or judgment. You are fine 'as is,' and you'll come to like this new state of mind.

3. Pisces

It takes a royal shaking up to get you to realize that the hardships you've been carrying around with you are no longer relevant. What better transit to put this into motion than Moon conjunct Saturn? On July 24, you'll find that all you've been hanging on to has no real meaning to you anymore ... so why bother?

How silly it will all feel when you realize that you don't need to suffer any longer. Reality kicks in and lets you know that you've come to your limit where this particular hardship lives. It's time to move and experience the ease and love of life. Let the past go the way of the dead — it's time to get living.

You love the idea of feeling good about life once again, and you aren't going to spend another second kicking yourself for taking too much time to figure that out. You're in a great place now, Pisces, and with Moon conjunct Saturn working to heal your heart, you might as well consider yourself a brand new person. All is well in your world.

