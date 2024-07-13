2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Receive Abundance On July 14, 2024

July 14, 2024, offers unique opportunities and challenges for two zodiac signs who are ready to embrace them. The day kicks off with the Moon aspecting Saturn, helping to foster a sense of emotional strength and discipline that will motivate you to welcome more structure into your life. This aspect helps harness your creative ideas and turn them into concrete plans.

Shortly after, the Moon's aspect to Mars may stir up some tension, urging you to address any underlying conflicts calmly and strategically. Remember not to get too brash. There's always an opportunity to atone for misunderstandings in the middle of conflict.

Advertisement

As the morning progresses, the Moon will form a harmonious aspect to Jupiter, setting an optimistic and abundant blanket over the Earth's atmosphere. This will encourage us to expand our horizons and seek out new opportunities. The Moon and Uranus might also bring unexpected changes that will push you out of your comfort zone and into exciting new territories.

Shortly after this, a perfect Moon-Mercury aspect at 11:28 am aligns perfectly for clear communication and fresh ideas. This aspect encourages you to express yourself openly and honestly.

Advertisement

However, be prepared for the Moon square Pluto at 1:01 p.m., which may bring deep emotional thoughts or the need to confront any hidden and underlying issues in your relationships. Nevertheless, the Moon's aspect to Lilith will commence around 2:16 p.m., further emphasizing the need to embrace our true selves and release any repressed feelings we've been holding in.

Then, the day will wrap up with the Moon positively aspecting Jupiter, which will bring upbeat energy, luck, and opportunities our way. Additionally, the Moon and Saturn will work side-by-side with this aspect to help serve as a reminder and reinforce the importance of patience and perseverance in overcoming challenges.

Overall, July 14, 2024, is a day rich with astrological potential, offering numerous opportunities for personal growth and transformation. So, embrace the cosmic energy.

Advertisement

Let's see how it guides two zodiac signs toward abundance and fulfillment on July 14, 2024.

1. Sagittarius

R-Designs Criativos, acambium64 from Getty Images, Priscila Patricio | Canva Pro

Sagittarius, your adventurous spirit is in for a treat today! Prepare for your spiritual side to light up. That zest for life you have keeps you constantly wanting to learn new things and evolve.

Perhaps you've been ruminating recently about a philosophy or mindset you've held onto that's actually been holding you back. Now, you're ready to let go of it, change your outlook for the better, and start showing up as your new self. Or, maybe you were even thinking of going back to school but don’t know exactly what you want to go back for just yet.

Advertisement

Expect creative insights and revelations that could light the way to your new educational path today. You just might find a new program that's never existed before, and totally matches your vibe. Today, there's also a high potential for positive, hidden travel plans to reveal themselves, like a surprise plane ticket from your mom or pop. The day will just keep getting better, bringing you new and unexpected opportunities to enhance your well-being.

Sagittarius, we know you can be quite sassy, so this planetary energy could translate to you blowing your top. But everything happens for a reason, and perhaps your ability to stand your ground and cut others off with quickness will serve you exponentially well today. Look on the bright side — don’t view this energy as solely as an opportunity to burn bridges.

This is also a great day to implement new habits that improve your relationship with yourself, so try to see the positive in others and you’ll find things go your way easier than usual today.

You’re also gonna want to make room for some deep, emotional introspection to come your way as the Moon squares Pluto this evening. This intense aspect may push you to confront and transform subconscious issues related to your job and money. Sagittarius, you’re the type of person who typically prefers to work to live rather than live to work. You may view money as a means to keep the lights on rather than something that makes the world go round. But everything's important in moderation, and something's got to give, right?

Advertisement

Perhaps you've leaned in a little too hard to this money mindset recently, and it's starting to bite you in the butt. Well, today’s planetary lineup is offering you an amazing opportunity to reorganize your finances and take a different approach to earning or saving money, that will allow you to keep seeing those numbers only multiply up and up in that checking account from here on out! So harness the day’s energy to empower yourself financially and turn any challenges into stepping stones for growth, the day’s astrological weather is poised especially just for you today.

2. Leo

R-Designs Criativos, acambium64 from Getty Images, Priscila Patricio | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Leo, as the Sun-ruled sign of the zodiac, it may feel like the universe truly revolves around you today! Moon and Mercury are aligning to illuminate your explosive ingenuity and spontaneous creativity, paving the way to strengthen the relationship you have with yourself and others.

Perhaps you've been feeling some pent-up resentment at home after you snapped with your lioness sassiness (maybe well deserved), and you're ready to turn a new leaf. The Moon’s aspect to Mercury will help you start anew. This fresh perspective you're gaining will help you approach things more openly and with genuine warmth. So, take a deep breath, Leo, and get ready to express your vulnerabilities, boundaries, or, yes, even forgiveness with confidence and a touch of that charming flair you’re known for — and watch as everything falls perfectly into place in your home life.

Or perhaps you've recently embarked on a new career path or started a side hustle. Expect some unexpected luck in your artistic activities today, which could reveal something significant that helps you build a more secure, happy home and a comfortable work lifestyle.

Advertisement

Your hidden talents are coming to light. You've now discovered something about yourself that will lead to you expressing yourself in a new way creatively. Imagine: you just found a new way to produce biodegradable press-ons for your esthetician business. Or, you just had an unsuspecting chat with your boss that leads to you overseeing new creative tasks that you haven't before at work, with a title switch — oh, and a little pay increase, too!

Today is all about embracing new opportunities and expressing yourself in innovative ways that will lead to a great sense of fulfillment and abundance in your day-to-day work. So shine on, Leo, you deserve it!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.