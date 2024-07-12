2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Receive Abundance On June 13, 2024

On Saturday, we are urged to indulge in what truly piques our interest and take the least resistance path to get there. This Libra-Leo combo will amp up your social charm, allowing you to attract all the resources and support that you need to succeed.

Following that, Mercury and Lilith may stir up some deep-seated feelings or provoke a bit of introspection. But don't fret! The Moon-Mercury sextile will help enhance your emotional stability, practicality, and ability to articulate your thoughts clearly, making others want to support you in all you do today.

In the afternoon, the Moon (which rules our emotions) and Mars (a.k.a. the planet of action and motivation) keeps the energy flowing. This aspect might light a fire under your butt to stop wallowing and get some serious work done. Don't ignore it. If you're thinking of changing course today, do it! 'Cause the relationship between Mars and the North Node indicates this shift will realign you with your true path.

The day wraps up with the Sun squaring the Moon, creating tension that prompts action and reflection, and the Moon opposing Chiron, highlighting the parts of our life that need some good ole TLC. Today is rich with opportunities for self-expression, personal growth, and connection.

These two zodiac signs will embrace the planetary energies in the sky on July 13, 2024, and let them guide you toward abundance.

1. Leo

monicore from pixabay, artist4love, Sans And Sons | Canva Pro

Leo, our lovely Sun-ruled sign, get ready to shine even brighter than usual today! Your regal yet vivacious energy is an immediate vibe. Because of this, sometimes, when you're in an outgoing mood, you like to play the jester in social situations, where your effortless charm makes the whole room laugh.

With Venus and Mercury forming a beautiful quintile this morning, you're exuding a magnetic appeal that lets these qualities shine. This celestial combo boosts your self-expression and communication skills, making you the center of attention in the best possible way. People will be naturally drawn to you, wanting to be around you, and many will be just happy to bask in your reflected light.

Later in the day, the Moon sextile Mercury indicates rich interactions with your social circle. Leo, you're a very loyal and generous person to your friends, so you don't just let anyone into your life; you expect that same unwavering loyalty back. Well, the stars are poised today to give you just that.

You may find that someone you always viewed as a good acquaintance will offer a kind gesture of support this week, revealing the loyalty they had for you all along. This will not only strengthen your bond, but it may also open up opportunities for collaboration that could lead to financial gains in your field of interest. Embrace these connections, as they could be the key to unlocking new paths of happiness and success.

2. Virgo

monicore from pixabay, artist4love, Sans And Sons | Canva Pro

My dear Maidens, the planets are aligning today to bring you harmony in financial matters and boost your hidden strengths so that you can lay the groundwork necessary to achieve your long-term aspirations.

The day starts with the Moon (a.k.a. our psychological makeup) forming a quintile with Venus (a.k.a the planet of money). This indicates that you may uncover hidden resources, support, or opportunities that bolster your bank account. Not to get morbid, but perhaps if you lost a loved one recently, this could indicate a pleasant surprise in the form of an unexpected inheritance.

Virgo, you are one of a kind because you are the only sign in the zodiac that’s exalted on its planet. This makes you a walking contradiction. That being said, you’re known to be the nervous, overthinking type. Yet, at the same time, your mental toughness is hard as rocks! Right now, there may be a fluster of thoughts floating around in your brain about harnessing your subconscious strength to manifest your long-term financial goals. You know how to achieve it, Virgo. All you have to do is set a goal, have a game plan, and execute. Today is great for you to strategize and take action toward your aspirations.

Later in the day, the efforts you’ve put into your money management recently will bring positive impacts to your higher education, travel, or long-term ambitions with the Moon's aspect to Mars. Perhaps you're planning to move, go back to school, or just made a major mindset shift. Your renewed drive and determination will lead to significant progress in these areas of your life.

You typically like to stay on top of your finances, but you may be pondering new, innovative approaches to tackle that good debt you still have on your plate, like taking on a new job to pay off your school loans or the new mortgage you just signed. You could also communicate positively and discuss your game plan with those you trust, which will help you manifest your long-term goals.

I'll clue you in on a secret: you're ruled by the stomach in medical astrology, so it's a day to trust your gut and take bold steps toward your dreams!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.