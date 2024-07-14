Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 15, 2024

There's a Waxing Gibbous Moon in Scorpio on July 15, 2024. If we are perceptive enough, we will see that something interesting is going on due to its presence in our cosmic sky. Astrology shows us that as this Moon comes into its power ... so do three zodiac signs, and this could mean that the hardships are now coming to an end.

It would be nice to think that way, and so why not get on board with that thought? Scorpio energy is fierce and full of devotion. If we dedicate ourselves to the idea that we're on a healing path toward peace of mind, then who would disagree that this is the best thing we could do for our mental health?

The hardships we three zodiac signs endure are mental, for sure, which is why it's a Scorpio transit that comes to our rescue this Monday. We may find that whatever it was that caused us pain now seems almost irrelevant. We can weigh the value of this hardship, and with the power of a Scorpio lunation, we will see that this pain is worth very little.

Long-lasting hardships will stop being part of their story on July 15, 2024. The bad times are finally over.

1. Aries

What you've noticed about yourself, Aries, is that the pain and hardship you carry around aren't as meaningful to you as they once were. On Monday, July 15, 2024, you might wonder to yourself if perhaps it's time to set it free. You feel that you aren't as tied to the hardship as you once were, and with a Scorpio lunation upon you, you're probably right.

What you'll see taking place is that during this Scorpio transit, you aren't that eager to go through the motions anymore. This allows you to see that so much of the hardship you've put yourself through is senseless at this point. You've moved on emotionally, so why bother clinging to an old idea?

All of this comes tumbling down on Monday as you realize that you are no longer a part of the 'thing' that you believed yourself to be bound to. This is your freedom calling, Aries, and you will run towards it as soon as you recognize it as authentic ... which it is. Hardships disappear on July 15, 2024.

2. Gemini

There's a very good reason why you feel that your hardships are finally at an end. So much of it is because you've come to realize that you don't need these hardships in order to be 'you.' You've come to identify so heavily with the pain that you've endured that you convinced yourself that this was all you had. Yet, Scorpio's energy shows you that this is not 'all there is.'

Monday, July 15, ushers in a new era of self-love and healing for you, Gemini. You will readily accept the idea that it's 'OK' to move on and not tie yourself to your hardship. You give yourself no favors, thinking that you have a burdensome life. So, you free yourself with the lunar power of this Scorpio transit.

There is no turning back now, and you know it. Is it terrifying to know that you won't be returning to the negativity that you have grown so accustomed to? Yes, it is, Gemini, but you are so into the idea of getting better and feeling great that the idea of making it a reality is where you get your wings. Now, it's time to fly. It's all good.

3. Scorpio

There's a definite 'click' moment that takes place this Monday for you, Scorpio, as your zodiac sign receives an upgrade in terms of personal strength and healing. You've been dealing with hardship for a long time now, and you have begun to see that it doesn't have the same hold on you now as it once did.

This is the beginning of the new transition for you, Scorpio, as this lunar power in your zodiac sign helps you to grab hold of the power that is yours and not let go. You have 'done your time,' and now it's time to set aside that hardship and put it in the history books. You did all you could, and now it's time to press on.

So you shall, and you will do it with grace and humility. You've learned some hard lessons, and you plan on making the best of what you've learned. There is no going back to the ways of old. You have 'graduated' from the hardships, and as of Monday, July 15, 2024, you can consider yourself 'on vacation.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.