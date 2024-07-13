Hardship Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 14, 2024

July 14, 2024, brings us a Scorpio Moon, which instantly implies dedication and power. If we've been going through hard times, and those hard times seem to be something that's been designed specifically for us alone, then we can trust that our astrology for the day has our backs. This lunar transit gives us strength and allows us to overcome that which has kept us down.

Three zodiac signs will make the best of the Scorpio Moon by seizing an opportunity to finally get past that one thing we've really held on to yet have always known that the day would come when we'd have to release it back to the universe. That day is here, and it falls this Sunday.

Sometimes, we know what's wrong and what needs change, yet we clutch to it because we either don't know what we'd do without this specific hardship or we don't know how to let go. July 14 allows us to deal with both cases as we release this pain and free ourselves up.

It's these three zodiac signs that overcome their hardships on July 14, 2024:

1. Aries

Only you know how hard it's been and how hard you've tried to get past all the lunacy and chaos that's kept you back. You really do put in an effort, Aries, and because you can now hone in on exactly what has gotten in your way, even if it's you who's the problem. During the Scorpio Moon, you will tackle the issue head-on like a true Aries.

What you've been through is specific and personal, and that really does mean that only you can get to the bottom of it all to get yourself to higher ground. On Sunday, July 14, you recognize something about yourself and face it like a boss. No more running away from the truth, Aries. It's time to go to battle with your bad habits.

And, like a true commander, you do what is necessary and deal with the consequences afterward. Fortunately, the only consequences you'll be running into are the ones that lead to you living a cleaner, healthier life. During the Scorpio Moon, you are looking at some specific hardships and a clear plan to make them disappear.

2. Gemini

You've been battling the same issues for years now, and while every now and then you make the grand decision to nip it all in the bud, you still haven't followed through on that idea — until Sunday rolls around and gives you the idea that there's something strong going on and that you need to act on it.

During the Scorpio Moon, it's easier for you to see that what you need to do with your life to get past those very specific hardships is to see them as less important. While this may go against your initial feeling about the hardships you've been carrying around, you've also come to see that nothing else has worked, so — why not?

Yes, why not end your hardships by consciously believing them to be less important? You've made a life out of upholding that very thing that hurts you most, so it may be time to try a different plan. If the goal is happiness and contentment, then the Scorpio Moon will back you when you decide to take a different approach. Happiness is yours, Gemini; don't deprive yourself of this treasure.

3. Aquarius

There is one thing you consider to be your personal challenge. It's so personal that you don't reach out for help when it comes to finding a solution. You don't like feeling this burden but may not be ready to hear anyone's opinion on the matter. You keep to yourself, which also adds to the problem.

You'll see that during the Scorpio Moon, you'll be given a chance to share this very thing with others and perhaps hear another idea that could possibly help you. You feel strong and centered, and so much of that is due to the Scorpio Moon energy, but you are also scared to change, and you know that is inevitable.

While you may not have wanted to look at that one thing that you know is the cause of all your present hardship, you know that during the Scorpio Moon, you may just have to brace yourself and take a good, long look at what it takes to get past it. And trust in this, Aquarius, you will do the right thing by yourself and feel much better about life after this day has passed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.