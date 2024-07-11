These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Find True Love On July 12, 2024

True love comes our way on July 12, as our horoscope informs us that the transit of Venus opposite Pluto is in town and doing its job. We are looking at how we get over certain inhibitions on Friday, as the oppositional state of the two planets works in our favor. Here, we have a time that influences three zodiac signs with the gift of honesty and communication.

What constitutes 'true love' in this matter is that we can express ourselves directly without too much self-consciousness. We can see the real person we are falling in love with, and we don't put on any pretenses when presenting ourselves, either.

What makes this true love lies in the idea that we, ourselves, are being true, which attracts others who are true. By true, we mean honest, real, down-to-earth, and direct. Three zodiac signs are willing to work with Pluto's energy to change our approach to love, and Venus allows for that love to flow naturally.

So, for three zodiac signs, July 12, 2024, is a day when they can find true love. Let's see how.

1. Aries

You may have given up on the notion of true love, but that is mainly because, in the past, you thought of 'true' love as something wholly different than what it might represent to you at this point in your life. On Friday, you'll come to define the idea of true love as something completely different, and you'll also find out that what you have is true love.

Right here and now, Aries. During the transit of Venus opposite Pluto, the universe helps you in ways that show you that the book doesn't always play romance. You have matured into someone who knows the value of good communication and honesty, and that's what you get to recognize as part of what makes you present love ... true.

You don't need the fanfare or the pretense. You are ready to get down to the business of being open, honest and realistic with your romantic partner, and the more you let Venus opposite Pluto do its work, the closer you and your true love get. This is a brilliant day for your love life, Aries. Enjoy it, as it's only the beginning.

2. Virgo

You have discovered that if you are to continue with the love you once found so beautiful, you must work. That doesn't mean hard labor, but it does mean that you have to take the time to try and understand what works in the relationship and what does not.

During Venus opposite Pluto on July 12, you'll see that something is happening here and that it's good. You've been acting more kindly towards your partner. You have less inclination to snap at them, and what this uncovers in them is an easier way of going about things in the relationship. You like this, and so do they.

What Venus opposite Pluto brings you this Friday is the knowledge that the person you are with is the true love of your life. The days of trying to prove it are over; you have your proof right here and now. This is the person you were meant to be with, and even though you've been through the ups and downs with them, staying with them now is a surefire sign of true love.

3. Capricorn

You have had moments when you feel like tearing your hair out with how you and your romantic partner relate. Since you've had this relationship for a while, you feel like you're getting a close-up version of 'familiarity breeds resentment.' It tries your patience, but it also has you thinking.

And, on July 12, during the transit of Venus opposite Pluto, you can take a step back to witness what it is about this person you actually love. You fight, it's true, but who doesn't? What this day brings you is the revelation of true love. The person you are with ... they are your true love.

This is where you come to realize that true love comes with 'all of it.' It's not an ideal, nor is it a game. It's a life spent with a partner, in love and in trust. You both have that going on all the way. This is your true love, Capricorn, and it works for you in a soft, sweet way. This day allows you to move into all the next days to come in peace and happiness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.