Healing Energy Surrounds 3 Zodiac Signs On July 10, 2024

July 10 brings the healing energy of the Sun trine Saturn, and three zodiac signs will welcome this power into their hearts and lives. Astrology shows us that this transit is both healing and uplifting. We can really shed skins during this time, meaning it's time to shuck off our shells and get to the 'good part.'

What may start as a soft vibe that has us convinced that we're either at the end of a hardship or that something has definitely closed up for us ... as in an emotional wound of sorts. During the Sun trine Saturn transit, we are not only surrounded by healing energy, but we heal. It's not just a feeling; it's an action.

We feel as though we've seen the last of a certain kind of emotional pain, and the idea that this is finally over brings more than relief. It allows us to feel hope again.

Sun trine Saturn on July 10, 2024, shows us that even our pain is limited and healing energy will surround three zodiac signs.

1. Aries

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

You might feel that it's still too early to feel as though you're 'in the clear,' but there's definitely something going on regarding healing and your life, Aries. You want to know more about it. There are major changes taking place, and during trine Saturn on July 10, you'll start to see these changes as positive and inviting.

You've experienced many emotional upsets and are just now starting to see that you don't have to carry this weight forever. You understand that there's enough healing energy in your life right now to lift you out of the shadows and into the light, where you feel you belong.

Of course, you belong in the light, Aries. This is your spotlight, your birthright, your place in the Sun. With the help of the transit Sun trine Saturn, you'll see that all you have to do is accept that you, too, can experience healing, health, well-being, and the idea that a beautiful future awaits you. Yes, you.

2. Taurus

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Even though it may feel as though you've waited too long to get this kind of revelation, the reality here is that it's never too late, and what you'll discover during Sun trine Saturn on July 10 is the ability to trust the healing process. What's taken a long time to get there has now finally arrived. You can kick back now, Taurus, knowing that the hard part is done.

You may not even realize just how emotionally burdened you've been. It became somewhat of a way of life for you, and you have learned to put your pain on the back burner. It's always there, and yet you've learned to live with it. On Wednesday, you turn that burner off, as it is no longer needed.

It's time to heal and to do it in earnest. You are no longer lying to yourself and are completely ready to accept the idea that YOU DID IT, Taurus! You made it through the dark, and here you are on this day, July 10. The world looks like a beautiful place where healing energy surrounds you nonstop.

3. Sagittarius

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

You are totally surrounded by healing energy on this day, July 10, and you feel it in your bones, Sagittarius. Whatever is happening to you, you recognize it as real, and not only has this healing been necessary, but it's something that you feel you want to take with you for the rest of your life. You are not only healing but you are inspired.

During the transit of Sun trine Saturn, you will see that letting go is a lot easier now than it was at any time in your life before this period, and you are ready to go with it wherever it takes you. There is no looking back. You no longer belong to a painful past, as you are free to move forward into the light of the present.

Sun trine Saturn shows you that the limits you set upon yourself were self-made and that if you can make it, you can break it. You are in charge now, which acts as a magnet for healing energy to surround you. You are like a tuning fork that radiates a certain tone, and that tone calms the universe and your own newly healed heart.

