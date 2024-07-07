On July 8, 2024, the Moon is in Leo and the Sun is in Cancer. This Cancer season has allowed the collective to initiate and make changes needed with the Sun receiving support from Saturn in Pisces, but two zodiac signs are most likely to experience abundance today thanks to the favorable water energy.

Venus in Cancer is granting wisdom, patience and courage to water signs while Jupiter in Gemini is helping Pisces and Scorpio become more optimistic in the work they do, allowing them to discover their hidden talents.

See how these transits will impact the Rising, Sun and Moon sign for these placements today.

2 zodiac signs experience hopeful abundance on July 8, 2024

1. Pisces

As a water sign, Cancer season will motivate you to take on new challenges. It can also bring a lot of activity to your romantic life. The Sun and Venus are in this sign as well, giving you a lot of hope and buoyancy. With Venus in Cancer, we have a tendency to feel nostalgic and yearn for quality time with those we love most — which is what you excel at most!

The Moon in Leo can also shine a light on the areas of your life you need to make changes to. However, you are feeling very encouraged to make these shifts since Saturn in your sign has you going strong since it has been preparing you for a year.

The day can feel very comforting and you are also willing to learn from and help others with Jupiter in Gemini connecting with the Moon. You are feeling more patient, centered and motivated to collaborate.

2. Scorpio

Sun and Venus in Cancer will make you feel a lot more positive and cheerful during the day. You also have the Moon in Leo at the highest point in your chart, bringing you clarity and awareness. The day has you moving with an air of power and others will notice how you are able to outshine your fellow colleagues or teammates.

Although Mars is currently opposing your sign, which tends to make people argumentative and quick to act, you understand the value of patience with Saturn in Pisces giving you plenty of support and wisdom. Keeping the peace works in your favor today, so it's important to lean into the abundant empathetic Cancer energy we're still gaining from this zodiac season. The day has you guiding others, which allows you to take pride in your talent and skills.

You are also learning that you should not dim your light for anyone and to continue trusting in your potential.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.