3 Luckiest Zodiac Signs On July 5, 2024

What constitutes 'luck' on July 5, 2024, is defined as something different for each individual at this time. Our astrology says that there will be three zodiac signs that will feel extraordinarily lucky. Friday reveals the answers for these people, and these answers will come to us after a long search.

Our luck is not so much about winning the lottery (though this is quite possible, of course) but about losing the doubt that acted as a weight for so long. What does this mean? During the Mars-Saturn transit of the day, we are finally able to shed the doubt we've had about ourselves so that we can take on great new ventures.

What makes us lucky today is that we are suddenly fearless, without dread, and ready to live up to the idea of what a 'lucky' person might be. We feel confident and creative. We feel as though we've just walked into a new era in our lives. All because during the Mars-Saturn alignment, we found ourselves in the muck and mire, and we see that we are truly golden, after all.

That is our luck, and this is what three zodiac signs will experience on July 5.

1. Taurus

Mars brings the power and the drive, and Saturn acts as the 'sensible' agent in all of this. What this means for you, Taurus, is that on July 5, 2024, you're about to know what luck really means. You are not only fortunate, but you are also in the right place at the right time to turn this luck into something even greater.

It's only Friday, but you will encounter someone during this day that shows you that there's more to life than thinking the way you've been thinking. This person may be a mentor of sorts, or they may just be someone with whom you've had a chance to meet, but something about them, something in what they will tell you, will have you rethinking many things in your life.

What creates the atmosphere of luck is all about attitude for you, Taurus. During this Mars-Saturn transit, you'll find that certain things in your life now make total sense, and this kind of knowledge opens the gates to more and more good luck. It's a snowball effect, and all of it is positive and luck-filled.

2. Gemini

What really gets to you on July 5, 2024, is this new idea that you've had lingering in your mind for a long time and a certain conversation that you'll be having with someone about this idea of yours. What starts as a highly powered idea rapidly turns into a plan. During the Mars-Saturn alignment, luck is on your side, Gemini.

While you really didn't have much in mind for this day, you'll be happily surprised that by not planning on anything, a huge plan takes shape, and it all comes about as a result of you talking with this other person. You inspire them in ways you couldn't have predicted, and they want to help you see your dream all the way through.

Luck is definitely on your side, Gemini. As you know in your heart, you aren't the one who does things alone. Can you do it alone? Sure, but you are much more motivated when you've got a partner who wants to get heavily involved. This is how luck manifests in your life on July 5, 2024. You get the 'team' you need.

3. Sagittarius

What you have in mind for this day is to continue with your peaceful ways, Sagittarius. While that doesn't exactly sound like it takes much energy to generate, you'll find that with the help of Mars and Saturn, you're able to establish boundaries that let others in your life know that you are very serious about your lifestyle.

What this essentially means is that luck, in your case, is about getting to do things your way without the intervention or interruption of others. You are very lucky on July 5, 2024, and so much of it is because people really do respect you, and even if they don't understand you, they give you what you need.

All you need is to know that you are living your life truthfully and with respect to nature and your surroundings. This is you, and you will use the luck given to you by the universe to surround yourself with beauty and light. While luck means falling in love or winning the lottery to most, for you, at this point in your life, luck means being at peace with who you are right now, in the moment.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.