3 Zodiac Signs Will Rise Above Challenges On July 3, 2024

Wednesday, July 3, puts three zodiac signs in the weird position of having to accept something that we may not necessarily want to take on. There are challenging aspects to this day, and our astrology shows us that during the 'tricky' transit of Moon square Saturn, we can't look away from those challenges.

It's that odd time of year when we feel we're supposed to be in a 'get together and party' kind of mood, but these three zodiac signs won't be up for this kind of festivity. In fact, some of us may have to work, and some of us may just not be 'feeling it.' The world says 'party,' and all we want to do is sleep. Hey, it happens.

The challenge here is to bow out gracefully rather than attend or commit to something that will make us feel resentful of our environment. It's OK to say 'no' if 'no' is what we sincerely feel. During Moon square Saturn, we will find that if we handle ourselves with grace and kindness, we can basically do it all without offending anyone.

As difficult as it may be, three zodiac signs rise above life's challenges on July 3, 2024.

1. Taurus

When you see a challenge, Taurus, you are the first to make the moves to overcome that challenge, as you won't be bested, no matter what. It's in your nature to rise above obstacles. On July 3, when Moon Square Saturn presents you with a particularly odd situation, you will absolutely find a way around it.

What works for you is your outstanding positive energy. It's always been this way for you, even though you've had your down moments, of course. The thing about you, Taurus, is that you don't see challenges as blocks. They are merely challenges and big deals. You can overcome them if you put your mind to it, as you will.

Moon square Saturn brings in the idea that this may have something to do with the law or rules that you don't find fair. While you'll have to compromise to a degree, you'll find a way to set the course straight. You aren't leaving this day feeling anything but satisfied with what you do, so rest easy. You will rise above it.

2. Cancer

The party atmosphere hasn't quite begun, but you are already not feeling it the way you think you're supposed to be. This puts you at odds with yourself. During Moon square Saturn, this is a typical reaction to the transit's power. On Wednesday, July 3, you'll want to stay at home, feeling somewhat anti-social.

This isn't a bad thing, but it's only a negative experience if you buy into the idea that you're supposed to be involved with something you want nothing to do with. OK, so you're not into crowds. It's no big deal, but the only real challenge here is letting yourself feel the way you feel.

Knowing this is what kicks in the truth for you, Cancer. Because of Moon square Saturn, you'll be able to be at one with your decision to stay by yourself and not commit to something you're just not interested in. It's OK to be 'the one' who doesn't attend a BBQ if you simply want to lay in bed like a blob. Blobbing is good, so let yourself blob out. Rise above the idea that you must do things you don't want to do.

3. Leo

During the transit of Moon Square Saturn on July 3, you will seriously own the idea that you are not cut out for what's to come tomorrow. If you are honest with yourself, you feel as though you've had enough of this kind of thing and that you'd like to take the day off and spend it with a friend or a loved one. The challenge is not to be filled with dreaded anticipation.

You aren't living this day in the now moment, Leo. You are only thinking about tomorrow, and that really depletes your energy. Getting your energy and optimism back is the real challenge here, but it will click in very shortly. Saturn's energy shows you that everything has an end, even doubt, dread, and anxiousness.

So, let it go and enjoy this day, Leo. Be there for your own life, and don't worry about what's to come. Rise above the dreary mind scenarios you set up for yourself. Just take a breath and know everything is perfectly fine and there's nothing to worry about.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.