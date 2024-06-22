3 Zodiac Signs Discover Their True Purpose On June 23, 2024

One of the most interesting things that can happen to a person, as it will be happening on June 23, 2024, is the idea of finding one's purpose. There's a lot of emphasis on this idea. Astrology shows us that during any Neptune phase, we are able to tap into that place where we feel we can define ourselves and what we might call the purpose for our lives.

While most of us take this way too seriously, as the reality of life is that we are just here to 'live,' most of us are not satisfied with just living; we want meaning. While Neptune holds sway over three zodiac signs this Sunday, we will see that whether we are looking for it or not, we will suddenly realize that 'this' is the reason we are here.

What these three zodiac signs will come to admit is that having purpose is not about title or label. We don't need a grand purpose, and we don't need to be famous for whatever it is, either. This purpose of ours is something that shows us our unique power, be it how we love, how we understand, or how we manage our lives...this is our purpose. We may stumble on something grandiose and magnificent, but the smaller purposes are just as good.

This is what three zodiac signs come to know is their true purpose, and they accept it on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

1. Aries

Personally, you know you've spent a long, long time trying to define yourself. You like the way this word looks on a resume or the way people react when you tell them that you are someone who does this 'certain thing' professionally. In fact, so much of what you believe is your purpose is something you equate with a career.

Your search for purpose has always been about the profession rather than the personal. When the Moon aligns with Neptune on Sunday, June 23, you will wonder if this search for a title has all been in vain. After all, you aren't always that 'one' thing; you feel like you aren't as limited as you've made yourself out to be.

You may find out at this time that your true purpose has very little to do with your resume. You are more than your profession, and this has you thinking. Neptune transits tend to stir up the imagination, and you'll discover on June 23 that you are not limited to a resume's worth of labels. Your true purpose has nothing to do with your job qualifications.

2. Gemini

What you may realize is that all of the wonderful titles and labels your friends give you are helpful but are not necessarily what you believe your purpose to be. In other words, you are a helpful person, and some have come to see you as a natural-born 'helper.' While this is noble and honorable, this isn't something you feel is your purpose; it's just something you do.

During this day's Neptune transit, you will see something in yourself that nobody else sees. While it's a very good and positive, it's also private. Yes, you are helpful, and this could be how people perceive your purpose to be, but you are also ingenious and inventive, which you identify with as 'purpose.'

June 23 has you kicking back and wondering about such things as purpose and meaning. You aren't all that taken in by the need to find such things or label yourself as such. If you have a true purpose, then it's something that you alone know. You've always tended to be very creative, and so much of that is done alone. It also brings you the greatest satisfaction, so being 'creative' may just be your true purpose, Gemini.

3. Capricorn

Purpose is something you feel you've been in touch with all of your life, though if you were to tell someone what you think yours is, you wouldn't know how to explain it. Neptune arrives in transit with the Moon on Sunday, June 23, and this influence has you thinking about one such thing. What is your true purpose? The only thing that really feels natural, as an answer for you, is 'to be kind.'

Kindness has always come easy to you, Capricorn. Oh sure, you can be as business-oriented as they come, but that has never implied that you are cold or calculated. You have always been able to carry out any or all of your responsibilities under the umbrella of lovingkindness and acceptance.

If you were to name your true purpose, as you'll be able to this Sunday, you would say that you are only here to be alive, kind to people and animals, and live your life as true to yourself as possible. Neptune may have you thinking deeply, but the result is always the same: be kind, stay calm, open your heart, and live your life in your truth. Simplicity gets the job done for you, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.