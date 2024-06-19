5 Zodiac Signs Experience The Sweetest Horoscopes On June 20, 2024

Sweetest hearts never lie. That's the message and theme on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Who are the sweetest hearts in your life? How will you express your gratitude for such a blessing? Now's the time to acknowledge that the priorities of the heart are just as important as the priorities of the mind or body.

Of course, five zodiac signs will benefit the most by leaning into this message on this day. They are: Leo, Virgo, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to send their gratitude into the ether too for the good things and people in their life.

June 20 marks the beginning of Cancer Season as the Sun enters Cancer on this day. Therefore, it's only natural that you will feel a shift in the wind and a change in the air. Now's the time to lean into your softer side and discover that love grows when you make an effort. It's not just a matter of charm and grand gestures done infrequently when you remember.

Venus conjunct Mercury in Cancer is also highlighted as beneficial for Thursday. You can manifest your desires if you lean into manifestation techniques that tap into your intellect, imagination, and inner voice. Scripting in a journal or setting up an altar are some good ways to do this.

Also, with a Full Moon in Capricorn awaiting us on June 21, now's the right time to gather your ritual ingredients and do a proper manifestation ritual once the moon is full. Let your heart guide you in this. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 20, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 20, 2024:

1. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work or hang out with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: finding new ways to create nutritious meals and gathering recipes to try at home

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Exquisite delights await you on Thursday, Leo! It's an almost full moon day, after all. So make the most of this beautiful energy and celebrate life. You will discover new friends and adventures if you open yourself to the possibilities.

Also, if you live close to a farmer's market, why not pick up some fresh produce and cook yourself something that's delightfully fresh? Whether you are vegan or not, trust your gut (your actual gastrointestinal tract) about your shopping decisions.

2. Virgo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work or hang out with: Leo

Best area to focus on: practicing gratitude and starting a new ritual of thankfulness

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Virgo, the energy on Thursday has a balmy quality to it for you. Slow down and smell the roses. It won't make you slack off or forget your responsibilities, but it will definitely ground you in the moment and help you be more mindful and patient.

Also, now's a good time to acknowledge the blessings you have received in the recent past. If possible, light some incense and set up an altar. Let your creative side take the reins!

3. Capricorn

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work or hang out with: Cancer & Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Innovation and trying a new way of doing something that takes a lot of your time

Best time of the day: 5 am/pm

Capricorn, if all the signs are pointing in one direction, why are you holding yourself back? What are the fears clouding your mind and shackling your steps? The energy on Thursday urges you to set yourself free and choose the path that calls to your soul.

You will learn and grow as you go. Plus, your cosmic blessings are on this path. Journaling your thoughts and feelings can bring you tremendous clarity at this time.

4. Aquarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work or hang out with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Technical activities like backing up your computer and photos you store on your phone

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Aquarius, they say, “heavy is the head that wears the crown”. Yet you know that most who have such power while away their life because of it. The energy on Thursday urges you to look at this dichotomy and find the middle ground. Something is missing from this puzzle. What is it?

You are also encouraged to be more technical on this day. Whatever your field of expertise might be, don't philosophize now. Choose the hard and concrete. It will all make sense once you are further along on this path.

5. Pisces

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work or hang out with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Trusting yourself and studying signs of lying in others from videos online

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Soft and supple are a few words that can be used to describe the energy of Thursday for you, Pisces. Lean into it. Let your soul heal and breathe. Whatever emerges from this space of peace and tranquility will surprise you. Let the chips fall where they may.

You are also encouraged not to let negative self-talk control you. Be your own cheerleader and champion. No one can stop you if you choose to honor yourself.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.