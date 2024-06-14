5 Zodiac Signs With The Most Healing Horoscopes On June 15

Settle into yourself. Once you do so, no one can make you budge from the truly your path. That's the message and theme on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — Aries, Leo, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to ground themselves within and be mindful, too.

With the Moon in Libra opposite the North Node and Chiron in Aries standing out as the cosmic benefactors today, we learn that good luck and good fortune are often found in the oddest places while doing something completely unrelated to our actual goals. It's like getting mad at an ex for constantly blowing up your phone only to realize that you made some new friends while you were trying to blow off steam.

Advertisement

North Node and Chiron are tough energies to deal with anyway. So, Libra smoothes out their rough edges and helps us understand that it's okay to take time out for a few moments every day to recenter ourselves and do something mindless, silly, or plain fun.

Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius adds weight to this message by urging us never to forget the red flags we see. Even if something appears to be perfect for our path in life and chosen destination, it may not be so. Beware of the Trojan horse. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for healing and wholeness

Advertisement

The five zodiac signs who experience deep healing in their horoscopes on June 15, 2024:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Yourself and any projects you need to finish

Best time of the day: 5 - 8 am and 3 pm

Aries, peace and silence await you on Saturday. It's your cosmic gift. Will you embrace it and allow the silence to heal your soul and bring clarity? Or will you allow the anxious part of your mind to overwhelm the stillness and urgently seek distractions to fill the space? The latter will make you lose your blessing.

You are encouraged to journal and think deeply in this space of silence. It may feel strange at first, but with time you will discover its powerful effects.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Courage building activities and working on inner healing

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, charge forward on Saturday and take no prisoners! You have the full support of the cosmic forces and can achieve anything you set your mind to now. Just make sure not to waste this grand boost on things that are not important to you. Focus on your priorities for the best results.

You are also encouraged not to listen to the naysayers. The Taylor Swift song “Shake It Off” is coming through for you. Play it on loud to get grooving!

Advertisement

3. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Leo

Best area to focus on: setting healthy boundaries and starting a new self-care plan

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Cancer, you are the divine favorite child on Thursday. Even if you are in the middle of the best horoscopes list, your blessings on Saturday are more heartful and loving. You will feel loved by the universe wherever you go. Obstacles and toxic people will be removed as soon as they become known.

Also, now's the time to set healthy boundaries and not allow anyone to trick you into doing their bidding. They can call you selfish all the time, and you should know that you are not so. Positive affirmations can have a big effect on your psyche.

Advertisement

4. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Aries

Best area to focus on: doing something you enjoy and making a lasting memory

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Scorpio, now's the time to brood and roost. Not because you are licking any wounds but because you need to strategize for the next phase of your life. You will find your blessings on Saturday when you are introverted.

Weirdly enough, you are also encouraged to seek out grand displays of proportions, like fireworks. They don't require your participation, and their dazzling beauty can help trigger insights from deep within.

Advertisement

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: holistic activities including drinking plenty of water and eating good foods

Advertisement

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Pisces, never say never. That's the mantra for you for Saturday, but not in a toxic way where you don't trust your intuition. No. This message — “never say never” — is a call for you to step out of your comfort zone when you feel the nudge from within. Inertia is real, including emotional and situational inertia. Break free so you can tap into your blessings.

Some of you will benefit from engaging with water on this day, either through swimming or by taking a ritual bath. Use sea salt, roses, and fragrant candles for the latter if you choose that.

Advertisement

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.