If there's one thing we'd all like to see 'in the works' it's 'more money, please!'. And on June 18, 2024, we most certainly stand to be in line for such a possibility. As it shows, the astrology of the day has us experience the upside of the Scorpio Moon, which brings the idea that we're about to enter a prosperous time in our lives to four zodiac signs.

Tuesday may only be the beginning of such a period, as what starts slowly takes on momentum as the week takes off. Four zodiac signs will feel very secure in the idea that during the Scorpio Moon, the doors to opportunity are opening up and that our chances of attracting abundance and wealth are most definitely at hand. During the Scorpio Moon, we can place our minds in a state of receptivity.

4 zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity starting on June 18, 2024

1. Taurus

You work hard and you see that your efforts are not in vain. You trust in the universe when it comes to your output knowing that there's order in everything. If you work hard, then you will be paid, and you, being you, Taurus, do not accept less than you are worth. You make this known to all your employers — you're not here for the fun of it. And they take you seriously for this, which is why on June 18, you will open up the gates of prosperity for yourself.

Your self-respect shows others they cannot take advantage of you, nor would they want to, especially during the Scorpio Moon. This transit is not only on your side, it has others looking at you with respect — you are not someone to cross. This allows you to put yourself in the right place at the right time, with the right people around you. You are someone who demands respect — and you do so with kindness and real self-esteem. People respond well to you and this helps you to attract prosperity and abundance.

2. Libra

You don't stand for disrespect, especially when it comes to your money. You are talented and provide immense value to the work you create, and you will always be the first to defend your prices if you are selling something. You believe in yourself and will not be downgraded to suit someone else's ability to bargain you down. The universe has noticed this about you and wishes to reward you for your amazing self-esteem — and it will be during the Scorpio Moon on Tuesday, June 18 that you feel a breakthrough coming your way.

Financially, things are on the up and up; you see it starting to play out in some very materialistic ways. Because it's the Scorpio Moon, there's an aspect of power in this and you'll notice that because you can stand up for yourself, you create an atmosphere that benefits you. As of today, you will literally be opening up the doors to better opportunities for yourself — all because you have never once stopped believing that you are worth every penny.

3. Capricorn

During the Scorpio Moon, you will see that the world is about to change for you in terms of career and finance. All the good that you've put into your work is now about to come back to you in the form of better pay and greater opportunity. As a creative person, you will see that you not only have room to grow but that the people you work with really and truly respect what you do and give you the freedom to do as you wish.

This is only the beginning, too, Capricorn, and as it falls on June 18, you'll see that this mid-mark in the year really works for you, inspiration-wise. This streak of good fortune falls shows you that the summer is not only a good time for fun, love, friendships and downtime, but also that you can be just as creative as ever. During the Scorpio Moon, you feel alive and almost hyper-creative. You want things to get done, and now that you are walking into this abundant phase in your life, you feel you can do just about anything — and with great success, too. This marks a new phase in your life, Capricorn, as you are about to enter a period of great prosperity.

4. Pisces

Being smart certainly has helped your life out, Pisces. And when it comes to intelligence, you sure have made some really great choices in your time, especially where money and financial investments are concerned. You'll see that so much of this comes to fruition during the Scorpio Moon on June 18 and may open the doors to more and more abundance for you.

Life is good and it's going to get better, as you are on top of the situation and smart as a whip when it comes to doing the right thing. You know how to get yourself above the water and you are the first person to take that chance. You are not afraid to fight for yourself when it comes to survival in finance, and on June 18, you will once again see how all of this works so well for you.

If you've gone through a dark period, know that as of Tuesday, June 18, all this comes to an end as you usher in a bright new world of abundance and prosperity. What you want is available to you now, and there's nothing standing in your way. If you feel comfortable being 'rich', then you will be handed that opportunity on June 18. Go for it, Pisces!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.