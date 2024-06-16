3 Astrological Signs Find Clarity And Direction On June 17

June 17, 2024, shows us that if we put our minds to it, we can accomplish what we set out to do, and for some of us, this is both a new and promising experience. For three astrological signs, the horoscope of the day has us feeling rather focused and clearheaded. For some of us, this feeling is long overdue and very, very welcomed.

We've needed this kind of clarity, and with Mercury square Neptune in our midst, it does appear that something is going to happen that will have us seeing things from a different perspective. This new view will present itself to us as a surprise, but it will be a surprise we cannot look away from. This is what we've needed: a new vantage point, a way to see our lives as positive and filled with hope.

The way the three zodiac signs will take in this energy on Monday, June 17, the way will be clear. We will easily be able to see what the next 'right' move will be in our lives. We will move confidently into the future, knowing it took much consternation and thought to get here. Yet, we trust in ourselves, which is so much the gift of Mercury square Neptune.

As a result, three astrological signs find clarity and direction on June 17, 2024.

1. Taurus

You are someone who is open to all methods of self-help and self-improvement, and while you've tried meditation and yoga, you have yet to see where these practices take you in terms of finding clarity and direction. You have an idea of what you'd like to do with your life and what your next move might possibly be, but you really want to hone in on it and start taking it seriously.

That's why June 17 comes as a revelation to you, Taurus, because this Monday brings you the transit of Mercury square Neptune, which basically wipes away any doubts you have and lets all that good self-help energy come to the rescue. So, essentially, nothing was in vain; the work you've put in to make good of your life just needed some time to kick in. It's during this transit that you finally feel directed.

This works in synergistic ways; once you know, you can't go back to not knowing, and that means that once you catch on to the path that will take you to your goal, you won't let go. It will become your path, your journey, your 'way.' This is how you go from rudderless to purposeful, Taurus, and so much of it has to do with the power inside you that Mercury square Neptune ignites.

2. Leo

You've always felt that if you could just nail down an exact 'goal,' you'd be able to feel much more secure about where you're going in life. Monday, June 17, offers you the transit of Mercury square Neptune, and this cosmic event basically grants you the power of direction. You will be able to see past your doubts in a way that completely liberates your mind.

You've needed this for a while, as you are not fond of being stagnant. While no one could really call you 'stuck,' you, yourself, have felt that if you don't get a move on, you'll go out of your mind. All of that amazing Leo energy, all revved up with nowhere to go? Nah, it's impossible, and guess what? The universe agrees, which is why it intervenes on Monday, to let you know that there's a place for you.

Feeling directed is not only freeing for you, but it lets your amazing imagination expand. Now you know what to do with that creative power inside you. You don't ask for much, Leo; you merely want a sense of where to place this incredible positive energy of yours. As of Monday, June 17, 2024, you will know exactly what to do and where to go. Carry on!

3. Aquarius

You have such a wild imagination, and the truth is, you can get lost in it sometimes, Aquarius. You've got enough of an inner world going that you might even inspire jealousy, as there are not many people who can muster up such an incredibly joyful inner life as you do. You are inspiring in this way, but on a personal note, you feel you need more than just an inner life. You need to know what to do 'out there' in the 'real world.'

Mercury square Neptune brings you an opportunity to start putting some of that great inner world into the real world, as June 17 gives you an idea that is not only incredible but possible. You can live the life of your dreams, literally, by following your heart. It's going to take guts, Aquarius. You're going to have to be brave enough to trust that the world CAN handle you.

It all comes clear on June 17, and thanks to the Mercury square Neptune transit, you finally know what you want to do with your life. You feel directed, clearheaded, and purposeful. As soon as you own it, you'll be well on your way to the success you imagine you'll be living out. This is a rare opportunity to create your own life as you'd like to live it, Aquarius, and you will seize that opportunity on June 17. Yes!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.