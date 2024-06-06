5 Zodiac Signs With Wonderful Horoscopes On June 7

Go where you can grow! That's the energy and theme on Friday, June 7. After all, why should you stay stuck in places that are toxic for your soul? If trauma bonding or other psychological fears are keeping you stuck, be patient with yourself and slowly find the answers that will help you fly and be free once more.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this poignant influence — namely, Pisces, Leo, Virgo, Aries, and Cancer. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged not to allow self-sabotage to get in the way of their good luck. Cere's Retrograde in Capricorn and the Moon in Cancer on Friday will be beneficial. This energy is all about nurturing the right things and relationships in your life. So trust your intuition on that. If you waste time nurturing a narcissist, you will only be drained in the end with nothing to show for.

Choose people who genuinely know how to love people, respect their boundaries, and care about them as individuals with unique interests and dreams. You will never feel friendless, no matter how recent some of your relationships might be. Nurturing such positive connections and environments will have a tremendous effect on other areas of your life, too.

Plus, with Sun in Gemini showing up as a secondary benefactor on this day, you are urged to take this experience one day at a time and not allow stress or impatience to have an undue impact on you. Mercurial Gemini will always land on its feet, even if it feels like nothing much is going on. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with wonderful horoscopes on June 7

1. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Gemini

Best area to focus on: Yourself

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Pisces, the energy on Friday has a peaceful quality to it for you. As long as you tune into yourself and trust the voice of your intuition, you will be fine. If this nudges you to take the day off for yourself and indulge in self-care, go for it. You cannot achieve the best of what you can achieve if you are running on zero charge.

You are also encouraged to hang out only with people who bring you peace, joy, and love on this day. Don't allow the company of too many people to swamp you. Quality over quantity is the key here.

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Gemini

Best area to focus on: Friends & siblings

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, prepare to have your mind blown! The energy on Friday is big and bold for you. Under this influence, you can achieve anything you set your mind to. So focus on your priorities and channel your good luck where it needs to go. Most of you will feel something different about your manifestation abilities at this time, too.

If you feel called, nurture the relationship with your friends and siblings at this time. Be creative about how you wish to go about it, but make sure that it's from the heart. The near future will change depending on what you choose to do now.

3. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Virgos

Best area to focus on: Cleanliness

Best time of the day: 3 am

Virgo, Friday's energy has an introverted quality to it for you. So, if you don't want to hang out with your colleagues or friends after the work day ends or cheer it up at TGI Friday, don't feel guilty about backing out. Trust your inner knowing and just spend time with yourself.

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to clean your home and allow fresh energy to flow in. Air the space, too, and waft some sage smoke for energetic clearing. You will feel the change as soon as you settle in after a good, hot bath.

4. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Developing your focus

Best time of the day: 5 am/pm

Aries, the energy on Friday has a poignant feel to it for you. Metaphorically, it's urging you to build your home on grounds that are suitable for building. Whether in your love life or elsewhere, don't choose situations or people who exhibit quicksand tendencies. That's your hidden blessing for the day.

You are also encouraged to work on building your patience and your ability to focus. What works for you on this quest may not work for someone else and vice versa. So approach this with mindfulness so you can add what's good and let go of what's not.

5. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Self-care

Best time of the day: 2 am

Cancer, the energy on Friday is full and beautiful for you. Lean into it, and you will discover gems in the most unexpected places. Inspiration will follow on its wings. Steer clear of those who harm your peace or are itching for a fight. It's not your duty to help them heal if they are not your patient in therapy or some similar professional setting. Amateur attempts can cause more harm than good.

Try to practice self-care and set healthy boundaries for this day. Practice makes perfect!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.