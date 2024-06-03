3 Zodiac Signs Are Incredibly Wise On June 4, During Moon Conjunct Uranus

June 4 presents us with a lesson in wisdom and perception. We know that seeing something one way shows us only one limited viewpoint, but if we trust what our gut tells us, we should try to see a situation differently. Impeccable judgment is very typical of the Moon conjunct Uranus effect. Uranus energy is what stirs up our imaginations, in so much as we don't always 'see' things the way everyone else does. Because it's 'Moon conjunct Uranus,' we tend to want to follow our path. The truth is we don't trust what others tell us at face value that easily.

For three zodiac signs, the history of our lives is behind all the moves we make on Tuesday. We know from the past that mistakes are made very easily when we don't investigate what's going on. We'll have the opportunity to see for ourselves if all of this good guidance and the 'normal way of doing it' is what we need, personally.

Questioning authority will also happen during Moon conjunct Uranus. We can't trust everything we hear or see or think. We have to get to the bottom of a matter before we make a final decision. While that may put some other folks out, we aren't doing this for 'other folks.' We are looking out for ourselves on Tuesday, as it feels right and best. It is just about the only solid reasoning we can trust. There's a reason we don't trust that easily, and it's because we've seen how things can go wrong when misunderstandings go unquestioned.

3 zodiac signs who are incredibly wise on June 4

1. Gemini

Trusting the opinion of others point blank has always been a tough call for you, Gemini, as you learned early to be wise. Not everything is as it seems. Your life taught you to take consideration before acting on anything. While love, for you, is just as tempting and appealing as it is for the next person, you'll learn that in this field, it's even harder to put your heart out there, and each time you have, you end up with it being broken.

Still, you want to trust. You want to live your life away from this feeling of constantly being in doubt, especially in love. On Tuesday, when the Moon conjuncts Uranus, you'll want to double-check your heart again before you leap into anything that even remotely reserves love. You want to love. You really do, but what if? That's what Moon conjunct Uranus brings out in you, that constant question: what if?

Well, as they say, you won't know unless you try, and that doesn't mean you will have a repeat performance of past heartbreak because everyone is different. You know this. You may stop before you move on, but you'll also simultaneously feel as though you can't continue on this way and that, sooner or later, you'll have to let your guard down. This is OK.

2. Virgo

What you've started to notice about yourself is that you've been living a certain kind of existence that is based on past experience. This entire thing has you feeling very ill at ease when it comes to trusting others fully. That's not to say you can't or don't 'eventually,' but when it comes to matters of the heart, let's say you are very trepidatious.

Tuesday, you'll feel as though you have this sense of dread for a reason as if it's there to protect you or warn you that something is about to happen. What's starting to take place, however, is that you can't discern what is real from what is unreal, leading to paranoia and undue mistrust.

You'd like to let go of this as it feels very burdensome. The reality is that you want to trust people, and you definitely want to trust the person you are with romantically. You aren't fond of giving half of what you've got, considering what you've got, in total, is amazing and so worthy of sharing. Yet, you hold back due to an old pattern that's very hard for you to shake. You will, Virgo. You'll be able to free yourself from this chronic mistrust of the world.

3. Aquarius

Being that you are very logical, you tend to ask a lot of questions that set you up for answers you want to hear. What's meant by this is that you make sure that whatever you do, you have a way out before you even arrive. You look for the escape hatch in a relationship because you have it in mind, ahead of time, that this can't possibly work. Tuesday, you may self-sabotage once again in the name of love.

With Moon conjunct Uranus working hard to show you that love is worth investigating, you may return to your old ways, meaning you don't trust and never have, so why should you now? These are your standard responses, and while on some unconscious level, you want to get past these limitations, it's extra hard to do during Moon conjunct Uranus this Tuesday.

You want to love and give yourself to the person you are with, but you are aware of your past and how that's affected your sense of trust. Can you 'get over it' and trust others again? The answer is yes, Aquarius. Of course, you can, and you'll notice that while it's risky, it also makes life worth living. You can't live in a bubble forever, so get out there and trust someone!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.