2 Zodiac Signs Who Create Their Own Abundance On June 2

Everything always happens in divine timing. It doesn’t mean that you appreciate or approve of the timing in your life, but it does all happen as it’s meant to. Instead of struggling to wonder why you hadn’t realized or done something sooner, focus on the purpose of events to improve the possibility of transformation and new opportunities in your life. Trust in your ability to listen to yourself, know when to take action, and continue attracting all the abundance you have ever desired.

Jupiter in Gemini will align with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius on Sunday, June 2, and will bring forth a deep desire that you will feel compelled to take action on. This new awareness, dream, or truth that bubbles up from your subconscious may seem so obvious you wonder why you never thought of it before. It might terrify you at the sheer magnitude of what it feels like you will be asked to do. This is the universe working in divine timing, and you have done all you were meant to step into this new phase of limitless possibilities and expansion.

Pluto is the alchemist of the zodiac, turning the most buried truth into a jewel of abundance, while Jupiter brings luck to everything it touches. As Pluto and Jupiter unite, paying attention to your inner voice, desires, intuition, and dreams is important. There will be a moment of truth in which you no longer have any doubts, only confidence that this is what you are meant to pursue, which will help you see why the ability to embrace transformation is the miracle of abundance.

Two zodiac signs create their own abundance on June 2, 2024:

1. Taurus

Abundance Affirmation: I am fulfilling my deep desire for wealth and success.

You have enormous potential to change directions in your life, especially in your career sector, as you know more about what you want to do and what you feel called to pursue. After going through the previous lessons of embracing change better and the full scope of the unknown, you should also be in the place to understand that you can keep yourself safe during transformation, realizing that this process will lead to greater wealth and success.

Jupiter in Gemini will align with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius on Sunday, June 2, and provide a pivotal moment of awareness in your career sector. Pay attention to new opportunities, especially as this transit will be active until Thursday, June 6. Also, create time to listen more deeply to your inner desires, whether this involves a new idea you have or a truth about something you are meant to do.

Pluto excavates what’s below the surface while Jupiter seeks to expand on it and bring abundant luck. There is nothing here that you can find failure in. Instead, it’s just about trusting yourself and knowing that when the universe guides you to the edge of your comfort zone — the only thing left to do is take that leap of faith.

Pluto works in mysterious ways as it unravels what you thought you knew so you can embrace what is true for you. Both Pluto and Jupiter recently entered Aquarius and Gemini, which means this is also an energy you will be tapping into in the years to come, but that doesn’t mean you need to wait. The sooner you can take that divine nudge from the universe and trust the process, the more rapidly you will manifest the wealth and success you have been working toward.

2. Libra

Abundance Affirmation: I can create a life of love and abundance.

If you haven’t already begun to embrace a newfound freedom in your life, then this is the time to begin understanding that nothing is keeping you where you are and nothing is blocking you from achieving success and love in your life. You will need to make some big moves, either metaphorically or geographically — and consciously and confidently choose what you want this life to become.

On Sunday, June 2, Jupiter in Gemini will align with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, helping you to remember that you are the creator of your life. Pluto in Aquarius is moving through your house of joy, creativity, pleasure, marriage, and your inner child. At the same time, Jupiter in Gemini is in your house of luck, encouraging matters of travel, change, and a deeper sense of spirituality.

As Pluto and Jupiter unite, take the time to sit with the younger version of yourself and the dreams that you had for your life. Whether they include love and family or a trip overseas, it’s time you get back to who you were before someone pushed you to become someone else. When you can honor this inner part of yourself, you can truly begin to manifest the life of your dreams.

Let yourself play, sit in the sunshine, and breathe in the wild air. You have made it through so much in your life that now is your time to remember you get to decide what comes next. You can take off on holiday, traveling to faraway lands and embracing the new connections and opportunities you find — or you can lean into love, trusting that it’s safe to take a chance on forever once again. Wherever your heart is leading you, listen because it will help you manifest a life full of abundance and love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.