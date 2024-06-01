3 Zodiac Signs Who Face Their Fears & Overcome Them On June 2

There comes a time in a person's life when we begin to wonder if what we are doing, as in what we've committed ourselves to, is really us. What this means is that day after day, many of us follow a routine. While routines can be fantastic, we often find ourselves in a rut. We are expected to fulfill certain daily obligations. On June 2, 2024, we may wonder if this is what we want.

This Sunday, we'll have the time to review our thoughts. While we may end up facing ourselves in the mirror, the last thing we want is to see a person in that reflection whom we don't recognize. Are we imposters? Have we been living out a program that truly doesn't mean anything to us? We do jobs that feel meaningless, and we eat tasteless meals. Did we somehow choose the right path, or are we just phoning it all in?

This dilemma is so common that it's become a non-topic. Yet, during the transit of the Moon conjunct Mars, we will definitely unearth this concept and ask ourselves if all we do and involve ourselves in is something we actually want. Are we living our authentic lives? We've heard about 'living one's best life,' but what if we don't feel this is our best life? Three zodiac signs will deliberate what to do about it.

3 zodiac signs who face their fears and overcome them on June 2

1. Aries

OK, June 2 presents you with an idea you knew existed, and yet you really didn't want to have to confront it ever. That is, of course, the idea that you don't feel as if you are really doing what you want with this life, and yes, that's a biggie, for sure. You've also noticed that, while doing many things one doesn't want to do is just 'part of life,' it's started to roll over into your romance.

Is the person you are with really someone you want to be with, or are you just playing a role? While you feel you can make sense out of some of the other problematic areas of your life, you'll see that during Moon conjunct Mars, you will be staring down the barrel of a lie you've told yourself that has you believing that the person you are with is really meant for you.

What's great about this is that it's only the beginning. While much is unraveling, and that could be scary, you know, as an Aries, that the truth will set you free. This also means that you are the truth bearer, and the truth you'll be bearing is the kind you present yourself with. From this point, you get to figure out if staying with the person you are present with is what really makes you happy or if you are faking this relationship.

2. Scorpio

You don't like your job, Scorpio. Yet, every day, you return to the same desk or position and do what you must to keep yourself alive. You are in a group of millions, so don't worry about feeling isolated in this, but what you do want to avoid is regret. You had envisioned yourself doing something much more exciting with your life when you were younger. The fact that you've stayed so long at this one place that you literally don't like means it's taken a toll on you mentally.

It's hard to admit that you are content with where you are. Yet, you have put on a brave face and tried convincing yourself and the world that you love what you're doing. This causes conflict in you, and on June 2, you will have to deal with that conflict directly. Ask yourself: are you really that unhappy, and if so, is there something you can do about it?

There are three options here that can make it all better. One, you can reject what you have right now and change it for something you prefer. Two, you can continue on and complain continuously about it until you're tired of hearing yourself moan and wail. Three, you can accept it, love it, own it, and know that everything you do in your life is somehow meant to be. This is your life, Scorpio. Live it as best as you can.

3. Capricorn

You know you started with different intentions, but somehow, you got caught up in the money-making machine. Wow, did that ever work out for you? You can make money very easily, but at what cost? During Moon conjunct Mars, you're going to consider that for the sake of money, you sold your life's dream, and that might sit very heavily on you this Sunday.

You will be thinking. Being a very rational person, you'll find ways to justify that, no, you didn't end up chasing your dreams but that, yes, you are now secure and safe because of your choices. You may feel like an imposter at the job, always thinking of 'that other dream.' Yet, you'll find a way to rationalize that what you're doing right now 'ain't so bad, either.

You love your life, and while you never really gave in to pursuing something other than what you found yourself locked into, you can see the beauty in your choices. No matter where you end up, you see the wisdom in the actions you've taken. While you know that you didn't get to live out your fantasy, you also know that life is precious, no matter how it's lived, and you, Capricorn, have lived it well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.