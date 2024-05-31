It's June 1, and the last thing we want to get caught in is someone's rant on social media. We definitely have better things to do that fall into that trap, especially on a Saturday. With the Moon aligned with Pluto, we may find that we can't resist the allure of the negativity trap that lies waiting for us, with its mouth agape. Why, oh why, would we do this to ourselves? Why do we care about what's so casually written on social media to the point where we take it all to heart?

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs will feel a little extra sensitive during this transit. While the choice to walk away will be ever-present and obvious, we will still choose to get involved despite our better judgment. For some, we want to be 'right' and stand up against the rants and raves of words spoken by friends and strangers, all online, in some other dimension.

Advertisement

So, what do we do when we're so put off by something we see online that if we stick around for more, we only end up making ourselves sick? We can do something about it, like close our computers and put our phones aside. We can also get involved and make ourselves sicker. Or, we can accept that this is how it is, and with a Pluto transit on high for the sake of our sanity, we may find that walking away AND accepting that 'it is what it is' is the best path to take.

3 zodiac signs overcome their challenges on June 1

1. Gemini

For the longest time, you thought of yourself as the gatekeeper of one or more topics of interest. You believed that by monitoring the actions and words of one particular person on social media, you could do the world a favor by being the voice of reason. This has never worked for you; it will work against you. And you'll finally get that, in this case, your voice doesn't really matter.

While this goes against all you believe in, you realize that during this Pluto-rich transit, the change you want to see in the world, while being altruistic and good, may find no place in the world of online arguments and armchair activists. You want to make a difference, yet you get slammed at every attempt. This angers you, but it also wakes you up to the idea that maybe, for your own sake, it's best to back off.

Advertisement

What June 1 has you doing is looking at your life and figuring out that this is YOUR LIFE. You don't need to obsess over social media on a Saturday when you can enjoy yourself without a screen in front of your face. Sure, you'd like to change the world, but must you do it on June 1, 2024? You'll see that you have other options that bring you joy and peace.

2. Virgo

Getting involved with people you'll never meet, never see in person, never see the faces of, and never know the reality behind it is what has fueled you into the addiction to social media and all of its pitfalls. You are already an argumentative person, and you don't back down easily. However, on June 1, during this Pluto transit, you might want to rethink how much time you give to social media and how much time a person gets to live.

The last thing you want to know is that you spent three-quarters of your life online, doing nothing but starting arguments with people for the sake of what? Doing something? This Saturday has you looking deeply at the meaning behind why you are always staring at your phone, not minding your own business, and it gets to you. You are wasting your life. Knowing this begins the positive change that is to come.

Advertisement

If you can put your phone down for three seconds, then you can put it down for a day or two. Hey, take the weekend off and make it a nature-filled experience. Breathe fresh air, drive, sit in a park with a loved one, and do that other thing you love doing so much: talking. Talk with a friend, get into something deep with your romantic partner, and plan a trip somewhere.

3. Pisces

You have noticed something about yourself that will come to a head on Saturday during the Pluto transit. You are starting to believe everything you see on the internet. You have become one who re-quote words that are not necessarily fact. You saw it on the internet, so it must be true. This is dangerous, Pisces, and you're just now catching on to this.

While you believe that much good can come from influencers and social media trends, you've also noticed that you spend a lot of time depending on those trends to tell you how to live, making you wonder if you've given up your own identity. You once could choose, decide, and trust yourself, and now, you have started to wonder if you've given up that independent kind of thinking.

Advertisement

This is a real wake-up call for you, Pisces. You see it, and you act on it. You don't want to become a social media slave, and you only now remember that you once had no respect for such behavior. This changes you, as Pluto transits tend to do. What you get from this experience is a renewed trust in your ability to live as you are, not as social media dictates you to be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.