Love Grows Stronger For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 1, During The Sun, Moon & Jupiter Alignment

There's nothing better than that moment when you realize that the person you're dating finally 'gets you.' It shows us that we really do hang in there even when we feel that our partners haven't yet come to understand who we truly are. We want them to know. We want them to see and experience our 'real selves,' but that takes time and sometimes never happens.

On Saturday, June 1, we will be 'seen.' Yes, that's right. During the eye-opening Sun/Moon/Jupiter transit, three zodiac signs will find that all of our fears of being misunderstood, or perhaps even thought to be someone we're not, will evaporate under the loving gaze of our romantic partners. This means that it will happen after a long time of wondering whether or not our partner really sees and accepts us for who we are. Bingo. It's on.

When the Sun aligns with the Moon and Jupiter, it's as if everything suddenly comes into focus, and nothing is hidden. Our partners will be able to see what we're genuinely made of and that our love is a two-way street. Their recognition of us will show us that they are tolerant, accepting, and loving, allowing us to see them in a new light.

3 zodiac signs are luckiest in love on June 1

1. Taurus

SHOTPRIME, brunassaraiva | Canva Pro

First of all, you're a very progressive person, to begin with, so you don't get into relationships where you have to pretend you're anything that you're not. You want your partner to know this fact right from the start. You want to live in the truth all the time — and you expect your partner to roll with this, as that's one of the main reasons they are in your life.

During the Sun, Moon and Jupiter transit this Saturday, you'll find that your partner understands you and they want to get to the bottom of why you are the way you are. This is a good thing. They aren't trying to dissect you. They merely want you to have what you want, which is to be understood, accepted, and perhaps even admired.

You and your partner go beyond what you thought was possible, which implies that luck is on your side and that this relationship of yours has places to go. There's no stagnation here, and that thrills you. You can hardly believe your partner can get under your skin like this, but being 'seen' is exactly what you've always needed, and now it's yours.

2. Libra

SHOTPRIME, brunassaraiva | Canva Pro

If there's one thing you really want out of the relationship you're presently in, it's not to have to put on a front and pretend that you're someone you're not. You have a real thing about this, Libra. You want to fly your freak flag high and be accepted for it by the person you love. You know you sometimes push the envelope and take chances with your unique independent thinking, but on Saturday, you'll find out something: you're not alone.

On Saturday, you'll feel like it's finally your turn to shine. Your partner not only accepts who you are but also supports your weirdnesses. That's all you've ever wanted: someone to see you for who you are and accept you 'warts and all.' This feels divine as if you are finally free, and the day's vibe is perfection.

It's good to be in the company of someone who not only 'gets' you but is similar to you in a way that you don't want to change to fit into the world's expectations. You like being different and perhaps even 'strange.' This is your total gig, and having a partner who enjoys your difference as much as you like being different is probably the best thing that's ever happened to you.

3. Sagittarius

SHOTPRIME, brunassaraiva | Canva Pro

With all that you've gone through in your life, you've also learned that not everyone is willing to hear you out or spend the time trying to get to know you in a way that would feel liberating to you. In other words, you only want to be 'seen,' and you've spent many years accepting the idea that this may not happen in this lifetime. You may be approved of, admired, even applauded, yes, but 'seen?' No, not yet.

On Saturday, the lineup of Sun/Moon/Jupiter puts you in the right place at the right time to meet someone who not only acknowledges that you are more than you appear to be. They want to know more about you. This is not because you're an object of curiosity to them but because they can see in you an untold story. This stimulates your desire to tell that story.

This has the potential of becoming a great romance for you, Sagittarius. There is one person out there who really finds you to be the realest thing in their life, and they want to support you in getting yourself out there. You no longer have to dumb yourself down for the sake of being accepted by others because you now have this one person who not only believes in you. They see you for who you really are. That's love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.