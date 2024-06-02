5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On June 3

Don't let Monday blues get you down because the energy on June 3, 2024, is here to cheer you up! Although this changeable energy does urge you to find catharsis wherever you can. An unburdening of the soul can do you a lot of good. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this eccentric influence — namely, Aquarius, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged not to shy away from what lies within their heart or in their subconscious mind.

First of all, we have an important astrological transit on June 3 — Mercury will leave Taurus and enter its home zodiac sign of Gemini. That's a cause to celebrate because Mercury in Gemini always brings out the fun side in people and is known to spark our minds in more creative and intelligent ways.

The Moon in Taurus's relationship with Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius adds weight to this message by reminding us not to allow fear or conditioned beliefs to stop us from living in a manner that makes us happy. If you trust yourself and ground yourself within, the new environments outside and new adventures won't faze you all that much.

Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius also reminds us that growth is a way of life. It doesn't have to be through trauma, mean-spirited interactions, and catastrophes. Growth can happen in happy mediums, too, where your inner spirit is strengthened rather than quelled. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 3, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on June 3:

1. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Futurism

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Aquarius, the energy on Monday for you can be summed up as “go, go, go!” Now's your time to implement your plans and show them what you've got. You have the cosmic forces firmly supporting you behind the scenes, so you shouldn't let fear hold you back. You are more capable than you think you are.

Also, those of you who love learning about technological advancements, medical breakthroughs, and futuristic ideas are encouraged to lean hard into that and open your mind to all that's possible. Inspiration awaits you on this path!

2. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Buying something new

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Aries, your entire zodiac sign is about conquering new ground, pioneering, and courageously going where no one has been before. Yet, the energy on Monday urges you to scale back and ground yourself. Setting down roots means something different to a human compared to a tree. So don't get stuck in the semantics. Grounding yourself will enable you to move farther and faster than ever before.

Also, if you've been thinking of buying something for yourself, whether a beautiful watch, new outfits, or chocolates, don't hold yourself back, go for it!

3. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Friendships

Best time of the day: 3 - 5 am/pm

Leo, Monday's energy is big and bold! Live in a manner that's true to who you are, and you will continue to receive the cosmic blessings here for you. This includes how you dress, talk, walk, and do things. It's your life and your creative vision. Lean into it.

You are also encouraged to be more mindful of your social circle and the people you consider friends. A handful of genuine ones will always be more valuable than a thousand friends who only hang around for the good times. Journal your thoughts and feelings to discover more.

4. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Love

Best time of the day: 7 am

Sagittarius, the energy on Monday is big and beautiful for you. Shine bright under its influence, and you won't go wrong. You are also encouraged to dress to impress and only in your statement style.

Also, this day will be extra good for those of you who decide to consciously spend your time on love and being loved. Whether you do so in the company of your family and friends or on a new date depends on your life situation. Go where your soul leads you!

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Love

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Pisces, Monday's energy has a poignant feel to it. If you lean into your creative side and allow your inner child to emerge, you will discover the blessings here for you. Don't be afraid to try something new, even if it's just a creative inspiration that forces you to go with the flow to a surprising end.

Those of you in a relationship will do extremely well on this day if you spend the latter half of the day in the company of your significant other while doing something that deepens your connection. Whether you cuddle, kiss, or hit the streets to eat small bites is totally up to you!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.