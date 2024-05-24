On Saturday, May 25, Jupiter leaves behind the practical nature of Taurus and moves into the new possibilities of Gemini. While Jupiter will remain in Gemini through 2025, allowing all zodiac signs to reap the benefits, two zodiac signs will experience near instant abundance on May 25 when the largest planet in the solar system ingresses the sign of the twins.

While Jupiter in Taurus asked you to focus on the foundations for abundance through dedication, hard work and an investment of your energy, Jupiter in Gemini approaches matters differently. Jupiter in Gemini's energy is about leaning into the opportunities that arise as it won’t be a matter of choosing one in particular but how to hold space for multiple outcomes.

Advertisement

Gemini is an air sign that brings strong themes of expansiveness, communication, and the ability to find a balance between what you want and what it is you need. Let yourself pause in gratitude for all you’ve created, yet be wise enough to turn the page and embrace the brilliant new possibilities that are awaiting you on the horizon.

Advertisement

2 special zodiac signs experience abundance on May 25 when Jupiter enters Gemini

1. Taurus

Aleksandra Konoplia Photos and Eduard Litvinov / Canva

As Jupiter leaves behind the earth’s energy of your zodiac sign of Taurus, take time to reflect on how you have personally changed over the past year. While Jupiter in Taurus helped you create more abundance in yourself and how you approach life, you’re now building upon that as you become more focused on attracting financial and spiritual wealth.

Jupiter, the planet of luck, shifts into Gemini on Saturday, May 25, beginning an incredibly abundant era in your finances and how you feel about yourself. Jupiter in Gemini will gift you unexpected financial windfalls as well as positive moments of karma for your past efforts. During this time, creating not only financial stability but a true life of luxury becomes your primary focus so that you can live in the abundance you have always dreamed of.

Advertisement

Because Jupiter in Gemini asks that you be open to new opportunities, you can utilize the work you’ve done to feel confident and secure in the unknown or in the process of becoming. This ability to find grounding and balance in the midst of change allows you to see everything that Jupiter brings edged in gold. This exists no matter how impossible it might seem or what it feels like you are being asked to give up. Jupiter in Gemini helps bring an incredibly lucky year ahead in your finances, which will help you live that new chapter of divine worthiness.

2. Libra

Aleksandra Konoplia Photos and Eduard Litvinov / Canva

Advertisement

You have been through an intense process of transformation within the past year as you have risen to any challenge or plot twist and embraced whatever came, trusting it was for your highest good. Now on the other side, life looks different. You have been holding some important dreams close to your heart about what you hope to experience or achieve in this new chapter you’ve already invested so much work to create.

Take a deep breath and prepare for an incredible adventure as Jupiter shifts into Gemini on Saturday, May 25, lighting up your house of luck and abundance into 2025. While Jupiter transits always help bring luck and new opportunities, having the planet of luck in the area of your life that represents it means that you are in store for one of the most incredible phases of your life.

While you can expect to follow your dreams and new interests, travel always figures heavily into having Jupiter in your house of luck, so make sure your passport is up to date or get that application in if you don’t yet have one. Besides making sure any travel papers are in order, the best way to prepare for the energy of Jupiter in Gemini is to start believing that the dreams you have can actually be the reality you live. To do that, you must be willing to continue embracing the unexpected changes and redirections from the universe. You are meant for so much more than you were considering settling for at one point, and now you get to find out why you never did.

The most important thing to do with Jupiter in Gemini is to just say yes, whether it’s to an experience, impromptu trip or that chakra workshop you’ve been considering. The luck of Jupiter is best seized by simply letting yourself embrace the idea that the divine plans of the universe really are better than any you could have made.

Advertisement

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.