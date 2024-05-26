The Universe Lets 3 Zodiac Signs Know That They Are On The Right Track Starting May 27

Every now and then, we know that our best bet — if we are to be happy and content is to try our best to adapt to the situation. They say that one of the highest forms of intelligence is adaptability, and it makes sense when you think of it. We need to survive and to do so, we must adapt to our surroundings, our climate, and our situations. Hence the expression: survival of the fittest.

So, during the week of May 27 - June 2, 2024, three zodiac signs will rise to the challenge, accept what cannot be changed, and adapt to it so that they may survive optimally.

Advertisement

While we might not be throwing ourselves a victory parade by week's end, we will certainly recognize that our superpower has come forth, and that is survivability. We are indeed the champions of the world.

This week brings us lucky transits: the Moon trine Jupiter, the Moon conjunct Pluto, the Moon square Mercury, Uranus, and Jupiter (all on May 29), and an Aries Moon to let us know we are on the right track. Do not be surprised if our work bears stellar results, as this is very much the time for success, strength, and setting an example to others.

Advertisement

The universe lets three zodiac signs know that they are on the right track starting May 27

1. Aries

You have come to understand the hard way that luck isn't something that just falls in your life even though you've experienced this in your time. Still, this week, you will see that luck is what you make for yourself by rolling up your sleeves and being part of the production. You aren't waiting for someone else to save you. You are only too happy to be your own knight in shining armor.

You've got so much positive energy going on in your life. Even if much of it comes to you due to having to let something go, you are part of the revolution. You are here to fight for your life and win. It is during this time that you're able to make sense of events of the recent past, no matter what they brought you, even heartbreak.

All things lead to great knowledge where you are concerned, Aries. It may not always be a piece of cake for you, but you are never one to fall apart, even when times get hard. This week has you adjusting to the negatives of your life and making more than the best out of them. You will prove to yourself that you are a true survivor and that being strong really is what helps you to survive. You're amazing, truly.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

This week, have you experienced a rare moment when you come to accept something very hard to deal with? Yet, by accepting it, you become larger than it. You can master your fate rather than be a victim of it, and for many people, this is nearly impossible to do. Yet, you are cosmically helped during this time, and for you, this means victory.

It's taken you a very long time to get to where you are now. You'll find that the more you accept your lot in life, the lighter it all becomes. What was fraught with anxiety just the other week is now something that you are in control of. You've learned the lesson of time and value. What you have right now is the most important thing in your world.

During the week of May 27 - June 2, you will feel more secure and content than you have ever before. So much of this has to do with the idea that you put in the work. You wanted to be happy, and you knew that it was going to take realistic steps to make such a thing happen. You took those steps. You relied on yourself, and you showed yourself that you are the boss here. You will steer yourself to higher ground again and again, Sagittarius.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

You can accept a few things, but you are very adamant about rejecting those you seriously do not believe in. This plays out this week because you tell certain people in your life that you will not go along with their 'expert' opinion. You are tired of hearing expert opinions, as it's starting to sound like people mouthing off rather than using their expertise to help you out.

You've realized that just because someone is well intended towards you doesn't necessarily mean they are 'right.' This is a huge lesson for you, showing you that your initial feeling might be one to look at. This week has you coming to understand that you, too, can be right and that you don't always have to look to others for second opinions.

What's beautiful about May 27 - June 2 is that you'll feel stronger than ever and more confident about trusting your gut during this time. You've worked very hard to get here, Aquarius. While you may not realize it at first, the truth is that you've always known your truth, and this is not something someone else can just 'guess' at. This week marks the beginning of you taking the opinions of others with a grain of salt.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.