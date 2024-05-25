3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Problems & Find Happiness From Now To June 2

There's a saying about 'ego' and that it's like a balloon. The bigger it gets, the easier it is to pop. This may be what a few of us need to go through this week in order to both learn important lessons about our lives and finally release ourselves from some of the burdens we've inflicted upon ourselves. We all know that in order to get to the 'right place,' we have to make a few wrong turns along the way. This week is all about the journey and the eventual destination.

When we start a week out with Moon trine Uranus, we already know it's going to be rich with different experiences. This is a week that takes us from May into June, so automatically, we're looking at progress. Now, it's up to us to catch up with that progress, and in order for that to take place, three zodiac signs may have to give something up in order to get something better.

This week grants us several Uranus transits while we're in Taurus season. We've got a Pisces Half Moon and a Sun/Moon alignment on June 1. As we graduate into Jupiter trine Pluto, we'll be able to see that giving up certain things that we thought might be dealbreakers are actually the very things that will bring us emotional liberation. We are dealing with stubbornness and ego this week, May 27 - June 2, 2024, and these three zodiac signs may find the going rough but ultimately satisfying.

1. Taurus

It's not easy to admit when you're wrong, mainly because you usually make a big deal about how lucky you are and how you made the right move 'this time.'

This week shows you that not only did you make the wrong move, but you are suffering from it because you are too bullheaded to let go of your stuck idea.

You and your romantic partner really do not see eye to eye anymore, and that's fine. We can't expect always to agree, but in your case, you've reached the end of your rope. While you've got your whole family rooting for you, you are also feeling reluctant about letting them down, which is what you might have to do when you tell them that you really do believe you've made a mistake with the person you are now involved with.

What all of this does for you, Taurus, is that it lets you know that you CAN change and that change is something that you not only have to accept but admit to. You may have wanted to come off as 'the lucky one' who always makes the right moves. So when you realize that you really blew it this time, you are ready to accept it as a worthy lesson you can take into your life.

2. Gemini

It's a rough week for you, but this is something you are used to. It just so happens that you'll be able to use the hardships that could be much worse if you were stubborn and defiant. This week has you flowing a bit more with the times, which shows that you are adaptable and skilled with the idea of 'making the best of it.'

Your high intelligence comes into play here when adapting to a difficult situation. For you, Gemini, there's always another path. You might not always take that path, but you are certain that you have other options and are not locked into anything that causes you pain or anguish. This week isn't all that bad, and so much of the 'good part' is due to your ability to see the bright side.

Here's the perfect example of how your Gemini nature lets you see both sides of the coin. You understand the nature of duality, and you apply it this week. If something holds you back, you bide your time so that your perception of this postponement is part of the plan to you. You can take your mind and use it to your fullest. You accept no failure; you can take a potential loss and turn it into a fruitful gain.

3. Leo

You have held tight to your values and dreams for so long that you were hard-pressed to admit that things weren't going as smoothly as planned. You have always believed in the greatest of dreams, the most powerful of plans, and the most gorgeous of visions. You see the future and it is glorious, however, you have done nothing actually to make any of it so.

This has backfired on you, Leo, and this week, you will know and have to admit that you are the one who ruined your plans. Being a dreamer is fun when you're a kid, but you're an adult and need to back those dreams up with realistic actions. That's where you went wrong. However, you have learned. It would be best if you started preparing for the real work.

This time has made you look deeply into yourself, and you swear that you can no longer hold back. You no longer want to be 'taught a lesson' by the world. You've paid your dues, and you've learned your lessons. It's now the right time to get on the move and do more than dream. It's time to get your hands dirty and achieve some of that great success that you so desire. You CAN do it, Leo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.